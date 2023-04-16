Prime Video announces its first local true crime docu-series Dancing On The Grave : Bollywood News

Prime Video introduced the worldwide premiere of its first local true-crime docu-seriesDancing On The Grave. The investigative unscripted sequence takes a deep-dive into the spine-chilling homicide of Shakereh Khaleelithat happened within the early 90’s in Bangalore.

- Advertisement -

Prime Video announces its first local true crime docu-series Dancing On The Grave

Woven in combination thru archival footagenews clippingsinterviews dramatizationsDancing at the Gravedelves into the unexpected disappearance grisly homicide of Shakereh Khaleeli (maiden identify Namazie)a well known rich heiress from a revered circle of relatives. The 4-part docu-series investigates the mysterious homicide thru unique interviews of the important thing workforce within the occasions in addition to through some who had been at peripheries. It additionally options the wrongdoer himself is going past the already recognized details concerning the eventdigging deep into the homicide that shook the nationalmost 30 years in the past.

Aparna Purohithead of India OriginalsPrime Video mentioned“Sometimesfacts are stranger than the fiction. And documentaries provide a window into the social fabricethos mindsets of people; they can be stimulating thought provoking. At Prime Videowe are continuously working towards bringing differentiated compelling content that caters to our diverse customer base. We have seen a growing interest in documentariesespecially in the crime genreare excited to bring Dancing on the Grave – our first Indiantrue crime Original series to audiences across the world.” She added“Making of this docu-series has been an incredibly enriching journey which entailed detailed painstaking research indagation. We are happy to have partnered with India Today Originals Productionwho are experts at bringing news stories features to the audiences. Their vision for Dancing on the Grave resonated with us we felt that it’s a story that needed to be told.”

- Advertisement -

Chandni Ahlawat DabasBusiness Head Originals Special InitiativesIndia Today mentioned“The India Today Archives are a treasure trove of datadocumentsfacts figures. When the team came upon the material available on this caseour team was convinced that this was a story that needed to be told. This led to all-consuming research that had the team literally knocking doors in far-flung places across the nation. Over 22,000 pages on the case were read in detailinterviews of over 57 people were conducted adding to more than 300 hourstravel was undertaken across the length breadth of the country to bring together the unknown facts about the case. A huge amount of work effort has gone into bringing this docu-series together I am happy that we are partnering with Prime Video to bring this story to audiences worldwide.”

Produced through the India Today Originals Production written directed through Patrick Grahamthe unscripted Amazon Original sequence will premiere in India throughout 240 international locations territories international on April 21.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

- Advertisement -

Catch us for contemporary Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies updateBox place of work collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures simplest on Bollywood Hungama.