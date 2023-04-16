Kings probe ‘racial bias’ claims after rapper E-40 ejected

The Sacramento Kings are investigating allegations from a Bay Area hip-hop megastar that “racial bias” ended in him being kicked out of his seat right through a playoff sport towards the Golden State Warriors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings are investigating allegations from a Bay Area hip-hop megastar that “racial bias” ended in him being kicked out of his seat right through a playoff sport towards the Golden State Warriors.

The rapper E-40 stated in a remark that he used to be heckled all the way through the sport Saturday evening and addressed one heckler “in an assertive but polite manner” before security guards came and ordered him to leave the arena.

“Unfortunately, it used to be but every other reminder that — regardless of my good fortune and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur — racial bias stays prevalent,” he said in a statement. “Security noticed a confrontation between a Black guy and a white lady and right away assumed that I used to be at fault.”

The Kings stated they’re investigating the instances at the back of the ejection.

“The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made,” the team said in a statement.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, was standing and blocking the view of fans behind him and was given a warning after several complaints. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the situation weren’t released publicly.

The person said E-40 refused to comply and that security officials for the Warriors and Kings escorted him from his seat.

E-40 is a prominent Warriors fan and was even part of the delegation that visited the White House earlier this season.

He is known for his collaborations with other artists, including on songs such as “I Don’t (Expletive) With You” with Big Sean, “Snap Yo Fingers” with Lil Jon and Sean Paul of YoungBloodZ, and “U And Dat” with T-Pain and Kandi Girl.

