Pride on the Eastside Festival provides community with HIV educational awareness, resources

SAN ANTONIO – June is Pride Month and a time to interact in tough conversations about LGBTQ+ problems whilst selling educational consciousness to get rid of damaging stigmas. The Pride on the Eastside Festival effectively did simply that during a a laugh and empowering method on Saturday.

Thomas Evans, tournament coordinator, highlighted the significance of Pride Month in bringing consideration to HIV, the human immunodeficiency virus. He emphasised that Pride is greater than only a birthday celebration. With the proper assist and resources related to care, HIV will also be very manageable, Evans mentioned.

The San Antonio AIDS Foundation was once provide at the competition to offer on-site HIV trying out, and the Alamo Area Resource Center was once additionally in attendance, providing resources equivalent to counseling, connections to remedy, and fiscal help to toughen HIV remedy.

Arturo Ortiz expressed his marvel referring to the ignorance relating HIV. Many folks proceed to consider that HIV is a dying sentence, however educational consciousness could make a distinction. The reality is, statistics have confirmed that people who obtain remedy can outlive any individual who does no longer have HIV, Ortiz mentioned.

Recently, the FDA got rid of discriminatory blood donation tips that have been set in the Nineteen Eighties when little was once identified about the virus. The new FDA ruling will take away the abstinence requirement for homosexual donors and can ask all donors about their sexual historical past. Jalen Mckee-Rodriguez, District 2 Councilman and the first brazenly homosexual guy elected to the San Antonio City Council, believes this modification is way wanted and welcomes it. The earlier ban was once discriminatory and averted the saving of many lives, Mckee-Rodriguez added.

