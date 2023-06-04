Match report: Orlando City SC completes season sweep over New York Red Bulls with 3-0 victory 

HARRISON, N.J. (June 3, 2023) – Orlando City SC (6-4-5, 23 issues) defeated the New York Red Bulls (4-6-7, 19 issues) through a 3-0 scoreline at Red Bull Arena on Saturday evening. The victory extends the Lions unbeaten streak to 5 video games with the Club now outscoring their warring parties 10-5 all over that span. City has additionally received their final 4 suits towards the Red Bulls throughout all competitions together with a 1-0 victory at Exploria Stadium within the first fit of the season.

Facundo Torres recorded a second-half brace, which is the primary time this season he has recorded a multi-goal sport. Torres first discovered the again of the online by means of penalty kick following a video evaluate and in a while slotting the ball house following a deadly counterattack. Torres is the primary Lions participant to earn a brace up to now all over the 2023 marketing campaign.

Midfielder Iván Angulo earned his 3rd target of the season, hitting the again of the online within the first half of for the Lions. The target counted because the 3rd of the 12 months for Angulo throughout all competitions. Angulo additionally earned his first help of the 2023 marketing campaign, discovering Torres at the Club's 3rd target of the evening. Angulo is the 3rd Lions participant to document a target and an help in one fit this 12 months, becoming a member of forwards Ercan Kara and Martín Ojeda either one of that have performed so two times this season.

Wilder Cartagena accumulated an help and César Araújo earned a secondary help as they blended at the Angulo target. The help was once the primary of the 12 months for the previous and the 3rd of the 12 months for the latter. Araújo has now additionally recorded two assists within the Club’s earlier 3 suits.

City will now flip its consideration to a talk over with from the Colorado Rapids, set for Saturday, June 10 in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Exploria Stadium.





