SAN ANTONIO – Robert Salcido, the manager director of Pride Center San Antonio, joins the primary episode of the South Texas Pride Podcast to speak about the impending Icons Brunch, an annual event celebrating a number of contributors of the LGBTQ+ neighborhood who’re creating a distinction.

In addition to the Icons Brunch, Salcido stocks information about different upcoming occasions hosted via the Pride Center SA.

If you’ve got any Pride occasions or tale concepts you’d love to percentage with ’s South Texas Pride, please ship an e-mail to [email protected].