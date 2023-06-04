Keeping an Eye to the Sky, Again; Sunday Storms Possible

On Sunday, there can be an opportunity of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The danger of critical climate stays low, however some storms may produce lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain. However, now not everybody will revel in rainfall, and it appears to be like not going that Sunday can be a whole washout.

As for subsequent week, be expecting a hit and miss trend of bathe and thunderstorm probabilities with partial sunshine and highs starting from the higher 80s to decrease 90s.

Here’s the newest forecast:

SUNDAY MORNING: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms imaginable. Low: 68. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and heat with a 50% likelihood of afternoon and night thunderstorms. High: 86. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and heat with a 30% likelihood of scattered thunderstorms. Low: 68. High: 85. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and heat with a 20% likelihood of remoted thunderstorms. Low: 68. High: 87. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and heat with a 20% likelihood of remoted thunderstorms. Low: 68. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and heat with a 20% likelihood of remoted thunderstorms. Low: 69. High: 89. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, particularly warm, and humid. Low: 70. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, particularly warm, and humid. Low: 70. High: 91. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, particularly warm, and humid. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, particularly warm, and humid. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, particularly warm, and humid. Low: 71. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.