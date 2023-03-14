Preview: No. 22 Tech, UTA midweek tilt lies ahead

UT ARLINGTON at No. 22 TEXAS TECH



Lubbock, Texas | Rip Griffin Park

March 14-15, 2023

Texas Tech Game Notes (PDF) | UTA Game Notes (PDF)

Tuesday Throwback Night: Players will likely be dressed in throwback uniforms whilst Oldies tunes will spin all the way through the night time.



STARTERS

Texas Tech and UT Arlington are set to sq. off for the primary time since 2017 for a two-game midweek collection, March 14-15. However, the Red Raiders will host the Mavericks at Rip Griffin Park for the primary time since 2013.

Coverage will likely be equipped by means of Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Chris Sylvester will likely be at the mic for play-by-play tasks whilst former Red Raider baseball participant Mike Gustafson will supply the research for each video games. All proclaims can also be accessed from any desktop or laptop personal computer, non-public cell tool and tv streaming services and products the use of the ESPN app. (*22*) for the subscription carrier can also be discovered at ESPNPlus.com.

Texas Tech Sports Network may also broadcast the sport over 46 associates all the way through the state of Texas and New Mexico in addition to on the net by means of the Varsity App. Geoff Haxton could have the decision along Jamie Lent for every contest.

TEXAS TECH IN THE NATIONAL RANKINGS



The Red Raiders are again in all six number one nationwide baseball Top 25 scores, as of Monday, March 13. While the Red Raiders by no means dropped from Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game or the coaches ballot … the Red Raiders fell from the D1Baseball ballot after its 3-2 loss to Rice and 16-inning, 4-2, loss to Texas A&M. The 3-1 weekend defeating New Mexico and then-No. 23 Iowa, has vaulted Texas Tech again inside of at No. 22 in the most recent D1Baseball scores.

D1Baseball: 22

Baseball America: 20

NCBWA: No. 18

Collegiate Baseball: 16

USA Coaches: No. 19

Perfect Game: No. 12

The Big 12 acknowledges D1Baseball for its number one scores due to this fact when one rating is wanted, Texas Tech follows swimsuit with the convention in the ones eventualities.



PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS

Tuesday, March 14: TBA vs. TBA

Wednesday, March 15: TBA vs. TBA

STAT MACHINES



Through the primary 17 video games, the Red Raiders rank within the NCAA Top 10 in 9 other statistical classes, together with two that Texas Tech leads the country in as they’re No. 1 in double performs (24) and sacrifice flies (22). Tech ranks No. 2 in walks (126), No. 2 in double performs in keeping with sport (1.41), No. 3 in triples (11), No. 5 in runs (175), No. 7 in triples in keeping with sport (0.65), No. 7 in doubles (42) and No. 8 in hits (188).

WAY TOO EARLY RPI UPDATE



Texas Tech moved up 96 spots in the most recent NCAA RPI scores. The Red Raiders final gave the impression at No. 164 and checked in at No. 68 on March 12. Defeating Iowa, two times in its three-game collection, aided the soar because the Hawkeyes climbed within the RPI from No. 18 to No. 10 in spite of dropping two of 3 to the Red Raiders. Tech has the power to proceed to vault up the scores as its subsequent two warring parties UT Arlington (No. 86) and Oklahoma State (No. 26) each are living within the Top 100 of the 305-team RPI box.

PEAKING AHEAD



The two midweek video games in opposition to UTA function the overall two nonconference video games for the Red Raiders prior to opening Big 12 play at house, Friday-Sunday, as opposed to Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders and Cowboys input their respective nonconference contests this week with similar 14-3 data and are two of the 3 groups ranked within the Top 25 within the convention. OSU has one sport prior to touring to Lubbock, a March 14 date at house as opposed to Dallas Baptist.

SERIES HISTORY – UT ARLINGTON

Tuesday would be the twenty ninth assembly between the 2 methods; Wednesday the thirtieth.

The Red Raiders lead the all time collection, 22-6.

Tech has received 18 of the final 20 conferences between the 2 groups.

The final two conferences, 2016 & 2017, have been at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

The Red Raiders are 15-1 all-time in house video games as opposed to the Mavericks.

The lone loss in Lubbock for the reason that first assembly in 1977 got here in a heartbreaking 13-12 loss in 2013 – Tadlock’s seventeenth sport into his first yr as head trainer of this system.

The Red Raiders are 3-2 all-time in opposition to UTA beneath head trainer Tim Tadlock.

RECENT HISTORY WITH MAVERICKS



The final two occasions Texas Tech and UT Arlington confronted off used to be at Globe Life Park. The matchup in 2016 used to be the Red Raiders’ first sport within the main league ballpark since 2004 – a spot the workforce has not too long ago been very lively in because the Big 12 Championship match moved there final season along with taking part the College Baseball Showdown in 2021 and 2022. The park has no longer been too pleasant, given the Red Raiders are 2-6 within the facility for the reason that preliminary 2016 assembly with the Mavericks.

The 6-4 victory in 2016 victory for the Red Raiders used to be powered by means of Tyler Neslony connecting for a grand slam in the second one inning. The slam capped a six-run inning, which might be all of the scoring for Texas Tech on this sport nevertheless it used to be sufficient as UT Arlington scored a run within the 3rd inning, two within the 5th and yet another within the 7th prior to long run giant leager Robert Dugger retired the overall six Mavericks so as over the overall two frames. Dugger struck out 3 of the six hitters he confronted to earn the save. The following season, the Red Raiders entered the sport ranked No. 4 within the country however have been held to simply two hits, scoring one run within the 3rd, of their first midweek lack of the season. The Mavericks tallied 3 runs in the second one body, adopted by means of one within the 5th an 8th for the 5-1 marker.

BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP



The 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship, will likely be hosted at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, May 24-28. For information on attending and tickets, seek advice from Big12Sports.com.

