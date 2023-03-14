Aussie athlete Georgia Nesbitt is in a coma with serious injuries after horror cycling accident

- Advertisement -

Former Australian rowing champion Georgia Nesbitt has been admitted to health center after struggling serious injuries all the way through a highway cycling match on Friday evening in Hobart.

The 30-year-old used to be put in an brought on coma however is mentioned to be in a solid situation, after the crash all the way through a criterium race.

An eight-time nationwide champion and international championship silver medallist who used to be a part of the nationwide group eventually yr’s rowing international titles, Nesbitt used to be handled on website online prior to being transported to health center by the use of ambulance.

Nesbitt (pictured) gained a silver medal on the 2017 Rowing World Championships and is an eight-time nationwide champion

Rowing Australia boss Ian Robson mentioned the game used to be rallying round Nesbitt and her circle of relatives.

‘Georgia is one of the revered athletes in Australian rowing,’ Robson mentioned in a commentary.

‘The whole rowing circle of relatives and wider sports activities group is pondering of Georgia and her circle of relatives in the wake of this serious accident and providing its ongoing enhance and help to her circle of relatives.’

The 30-year-old (pictured competing in the 2019 World Rowing Cup) used to be positioned in an brought on coma after the surprising accident in Tasmania

A professional solicitor, Nesbitt used to be this yr appointed to the board of Rowing Tasmania.

The Australian rowing group had been rocked in 2005 when some other cherished former group member, Amy Gillett, died in a coaching accident when she used to be hit by way of a automotive after transitioning into cycling.