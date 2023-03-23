Preparing for more March Madness, including a rematch of a 2021 classic, plus Ja Morant returns

Good morning to everybody however particularly to…

THE SWEET 16 TEAMS

Oh, how candy it’s. The Sweet 16 is right here, and I may now not be more excited. This yr’s bunch options a number of terrific video games, however one stands proud: Gonzaga-UCLA.

The Bulldogs and the Bruins are atop David Cobb’s Sweet 16 sport scores.

Cobb: “This is a rematch of the Final Four thriller from 2021 that Gonzaga won on a legendary buzzer-beater from Jalen Suggs. Though a couple of seasons have elapsed, some of the biggest names from that game are still around. Drew Timme is still Gonzaga’s leading scorer, and UCLA stars such as point guard Tyger Campbell and forward Jaime Jaquez are now senior leaders.”

If this sport is even part as excellent because the 2021 model, it is going to be an absolute deal with. And if Gonzaga needs to win, it will must be at the again of Timme. I broke down how the ‘Zags — and each and every different Sweet 16 underdog — can advance to the Elite Eight.

Timme’s throwback, post-oriented sport might by no means translate to the NBA, however there are lots of intriguing professional possibilities nonetheless taking part in within the Tournament, and our Kyle Boone ranked 16 who might be drafted this summer season. Here’s the highest 5:

Here’s what else to understand:

Honorable mentions

And now not such a excellent morning for…

PAUL GEORGE AND THE LA CLIPPERS

All season lengthy, the Clippers have attempted to regulate their roster in a approach that does not put an excessive amount of of a burden on their stars. But load control can not save you each and every damage.

Paul George might be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks after spraining his knee in Tuesday’s loss to the Thunder. He will most probably pass over the remainder of the common season no less than.

The damage passed off past due within the fourth quarter, when George skied to get a rebound and landed awkwardly after being ran into through Luguentz Dort .

. George — who additionally neglected time previous this season with a other knee damage — is averaging 23.8 issues, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists this yr and made his 8th profession All-Star Game.

The Clippers are these days 5th within the Western Conference standings however simply 1.5 video games out of 7th, which will require advancing during the play-in event.

Two weeks from Wednesday — the soonest George might be re-evaluated, a lot much less go back — is April 5. The common season ends April 9, the play-in event begins April 11 and the playoffs get started April 15. Basically, if/when George does go back, he may not have a lot of ramp-up time to take action.

The Clippers have outscored combatants through just about 9 issues in keeping with 100 possessions when George and Kawhi Leonard play in combination this season, an elite charge and through a ways the most productive of any duo at the staff. Unfortunately for LA, it does not appear to be they are going to be taking part in in combination any time quickly.

Not so honorable mentions

As Ja Morant returns, will profitable ease his transition again? 🏀



Getty Images



Ja Morant is again. The Grizzlies megastar scored 17 issues off the bench in a Memphis win in his go back from an eight-game suspension. Memphis is now relying on its chief to be dependable at the court docket and stale of it.

Off the court docket, as Morant stated himself, it is an “ongoing process.” Winning at the court docket will lend a hand that procedure, opines our Bill Reiter.

Reiter: “Win, and all will be forgiven and forgotten. Perhaps talent should not trump all, but it does nonetheless. It’s why he’s back, why this brief suspension has felt well-choreographed all around, and why for all the fair questions about Morant the man, it’s Morant the player who has been rushed back to the game. … Winning solves so many things. Maybe it should, maybe it shouldn’t. But it does.”

There were numerous athletes who’ve conquer problems clear of the taking part in floor and redeemed themselves. Morant, at simply 23 years outdated, has lots of time to enroll in them. Hopefully, as Bill writes, the suspension proves the impetus for a turnaround.

Why 2023 might be ‘the yr of the stolen base’ in MLB ⚾



Getty Images



MLB goes to be quicker this season. Not simply quicker in phrases of how lengthy the video games take — thank you, pitch clock! — however quicker at the bases as smartly. As one MLB participant instructed our Matt Snyder, 2023 might be “the year of the stolen base.”

Why? Well, the rule of thumb adjustments lend a hand, particularly that pitchers can most effective “disengage” from the rubber two times (that incorporates each step offs and pick-off throws) in keeping with batter — the 1/3 time will have to lead to a decide off or else it’s a recoil. Also of observe, bases are 18 sq. inches, up from 15.

Matt is on board with what the imaginable results could also be.

Snyder: “It would be fun to see a big increase in steals. The MLB average in successful stolen bases has been about 0.5 per game from 2015-22. … Stolen bases in Triple-A did spike with the bigger bases when experimented and the players who have shuttled back and forth between Triple-A and the majors recently noted that baserunning was definitely easier with the larger bases.”

I’m excited for that, too. Baseball is best when pace performs a larger issue. It calls for more technique and more calculated risk-taking and most probably leads to more pleasure. And who does not need more of that?!

NFL offseason: Top 10 strikes, plus Jets ship Elijah Moore to Browns 🏈



Getty Images



The new NFL season is simply over a week outdated, however it is been a wild one. There’s the still-unresolved mysteries of Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson, the Panthers‘ blockbuster business with the Bears for the No. 1 decide, the quarterback carousel spinning, the training carousel spinning. My thoughts is spinning simply looking to stay alongside of all of it!

But what strikes were the most productive? Our Cody Benjamin checked out the highest 10 strikes — from trades to signings to coaches — this offseason, and here is his most sensible 5:

1. Jets (set to*) gain QB Aaron Rodgers

2. Lions signal CB Cameron Sutton

3. Bears gain WR D.J. Moore

4. Dolphins gain CB Jalen Ramsey

5. Lions signal S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

I like that two Detroit strikes make the highest 5. The Lions in point of fact inspired me down the stretch of 2022 and feature now patched some holes in a leaky secondary. With two first-round alternatives upcoming, the Lions can in point of fact pass any route they would like. That’s superior flexibility.

As for some other in point of fact sturdy transfer, the Browns got WR Elijah Moore and a third-round decide (74th) from the Jets in trade for a second-round decide (forty second). The business got here in a while after the Jets signed Mecole Hardman, developing a logjam of types at extensive receiver.

Both groups earned top marks in Tyler Sullivan’s business grades, however Cleveland got here out on most sensible.

Sullivan: “Instead of shipping away a first-round pick to acquire Denver’s Jerry Jeudy (a player Cleveland had reportedly been linked to), they buy low on a former second-round pick in Moore, who has shown flashes in his career. … Moore is also extremely cheap over the next few years, so they don’t have to deal with a cumbersome contract either. A low risk, potential high reward trade for Cleveland here. Grade: A-“

Here’s the delusion have an effect on of Moore’s transfer.

What we are gazing Thursday 📺

🏀 We’re gazing the Sweet 16. Here’s how.

🏒 Wild at Flyers, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Knicks at Magic, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

🏒 Penguins at Stars, 9 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Thunder at Clippers, 10:30 p.m. on NBA TV