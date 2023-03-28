Pregnancy diet: 5 summer foods you shouldn’t miss

No matter the season, expecting mothers are usually extra cautious about what they eat during their pregnancy. After all, a nutritious diet is crucial during this phase of life. Furthermore, the infant receives all of the nutrients from what the mother consumes when inside the mother’s womb. So, it is always beneficial to be educated on a healthy pregnancy diet. What are some of the best summer foods to eat during pregnancy? Let’s find out.

Summer diet for pregnant women

A mother should concentrate on her lifestyle during pregnancy to encourage the healthy development of a child. It is especially important during summer when most of us tend to eat less and chances of dehydration become higher. This can take a toll on the baby’s health. A pregnant woman must take extra precautions with her food for a safe pregnancy in order to combat the summer heat. Here are 5 essential summer foods you should eat to carry a healthy pregnancy.

1. Leafy greens

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and broccoli are rich in important nutrients like folate, iron and calcium. Folate is essential for fetal development, particularly in the early stages of pregnancy, and can help reduce the risk of birth defects. Iron is important for the production of red blood cells and helps prevent anemia during pregnancy, while calcium is important for fetal bone development.

2. Fruits

Fruits such as oranges, berries, bananas, apples, and pears provide important vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, potassium, and fiber. Vitamin C helps with the absorption of iron and supports a healthy immune system, while potassium is important for maintaining healthy blood pressure and fluid balance in the body.

3. Lean protein

Lean protein sources like chicken, fish, turkey, and tofu provide important nutrients like iron, zinc, and vitamin B12. Iron is essential for fetal growth and development, while zinc is important for fetal immune function and cell growth. Vitamin B12 is important for fetal brain and nervous system development.

4. Whole grains

Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa and whole wheat bread provide complex carbohydrates and fiber. Complex carbohydrates are a good source of energy and can help regulate blood sugar levels, while fiber can help prevent constipation and promote healthy digestion.

5. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flax seeds provide healthy fats, protein, and important nutrients like vitamin E and magnesium. Healthy fats can help support fetal brain development, while vitamin E is important for fetal cell growth and development. Magnesium can help regulate blood pressure and support healthy muscle and nerve function.

Tips to manage pregnancy during summer

Follow these tips to keep in mind for a safe pregnancy:

Wear comfortable, loose-fitting cotton or breathable fabrics

Drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated

Exercise but in the presence of a fitness expert

Do not go to the direct sunlight

Focus on healthy eating only

Take care of your legs and feet

Do not skip your meal

Take proper sleep

Avoid stress

Do not go outdoors during hot hours

Throughout your pregnancy, if you notice any abnormal change or suffer from any problem immediately consult with your doctor!