Predators targeting women staying at popular hotel chains in horrifying crime trend: report





On a sunny day in March 2018, the Doubletree Newark Airport hotel by Hilton Hotels in Newark, New Jersey was photographed. However, a new report has found that a terrifying crime wave of rapists allegedly targeting women in hotel rooms is unfolding at well-known hotel chains in the U.S. Survivors are now willing to come forward and that climate is changing so that perpetrators and systems can be held accountable for their actions. Criminals are managing to get key cards to hotel rooms by lying to staff, and then they enter the rooms of women and rape or attempt to sexually assault them. Hotel chains have policies in place that say that keys cannot be issued without identification, but it happens anyway. Similar crimes have allegedly taken place at other hotels such as DoubleTree and Embassy Suites. Hotel staff are failing to protect their guests, so women must take extra security measures to protect themselves.

