Police investigating online threats to Frisco ISD middle schools

Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip recognizes that protection considerations are top locally, particularly when it comes to scholars, following Saturday’s occasions. As a end result, all pupil absences all the way through the district will likely be excused on Monday.

Waldrip urges oldsters to talk with their youngsters concerning the penalties of posting threats online, even supposing they’re meant as a comic story. Waldrip additionally guarantees that any pupil who posts threats about violence in school will likely be disciplined through the district and be charged accordingly through the regulation. Furthermore, he notes in his e mail that threatening hurt to a faculty campus or its participants may end up in fees touching on to terroristic threats or the exhibition, use, or danger of exhibition or use of firearms, which will lead to punishments of a high quality up to $10,000 and two to 10 years in jail.