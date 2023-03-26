Postgame Report | Comrie posts shutout as Sabres defeat Islanders

The win marked Buffalo’s first highway victory in opposition to the Islanders since April 9, 2016.

The win used to be the second one in as many nights for the Sabres, who had overwhelmed the New Jersey Devils at house on Friday to snap a three-game winless streak.

Kyle Okposo buried a feed from Ilya Lyubushkin to damage a 0-0 tie with 6:29 ultimate. Jeff Skinner added an empty-net objective with 31.8 seconds left.

NEW YORK – Eric Comrie made 26 saves in his go back from a lower-body damage, outdueling New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov in a 2-0 win for the Buffalo Sabres within UBS Arena on Saturday to earn the second one shutout of his profession.

At the realization of the sport, Buffalo used to be 4 issues in the back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second one Wild Card spot. The Penguins host Washington at 8 p.m.

- Advertisement -

How it came about

Video: [email protected]: Comrie blanks Islanders with 26 saves

PERIOD 1

- Advertisement -

The Sabres outshot the Islanders 15-7, fueled partially via the road of JJ Peterka, Dylan Cozens, and Jack Quinn. The trio mixed for 5 shot makes an attempt, together with a one-timer from Cozens on a 2-on-1 rush that used to be became away on a noisy pad save from Varlamov.

Comrie stopped all seven New York photographs, together with a pad save of his personal on Pierre Engvall all over the overall minute.

PERIOD 2

The Sabres had been unsuccessful on an early energy play, then killed a couple of consequences all over the latter part of the duration to hold the 0-0 tie into the second one intermission.

Comrie as soon as once more stopped all 9 photographs he confronted.

PERIOD 3

Varlamov stopped Cozens on a breakaway at the opening shift of the duration. Comrie spoke back halfway in the course of the duration with some other pad prevent on Engvall, who used to be by myself in entrance of the web.

Okposo broke the tie with 6:39 ultimate. He gained a high-to-low move in the course of the offensive zone from Lyubushkin to the left of the web and beat Varlamov on Buffalo’s thirty first shot of the night time.

Video: [email protected]: Okposo sends house opening objective within the third

Skinner then added his thirty first of the season to ice the sport.

Video: [email protected]: Skinner ratings in third duration

What we realized

1. Here are the standings after the primary slate of Saturday’s video games wrapped up:

Team GP Points P% Reg. W ROW WC1 – New York Islanders 74 83 .561 32 37 WC2 – Pittsburgh Penguins 72 80 .565 26 34 Florida Panthers 73 79 .541 31 34 Buffalo Sabres 72 76 .528 27 34 Washington Capitals 73 76 .521 26 32 Ottawa Senators 72 75 .521 28 33 Detroit Red Wings 72 71 .493 24 28

The Panthers misplaced to the Rangers 4-3 and the Red Wings fell to the Flyers 3-0.

Ottawa is taking part in New Jersey along with the Penguins-Capitals matchup.

2. Tage Thompson used to be within the lineup and skated 17:03 with 8 photographs makes an attempt after being classified as questionable via trainer Don Granato postgame on Friday. Thompson had left the Sabres’ victory over the Devils all over the primary duration following a collision with Timo Meier however returned to complete the sport.

Up subsequent

The Sabres go back house to host the Montreal Canadiens on Monday for the crew’s annual Pride Night. Tickets are to be had right here.

Coverage on MSG starts at 6:30 p.m. The puck drops at 7 on MSG and WGR 550.

