Portillo’s in North Texas: New locations in Fort Worth, Arlington

Portillo’s, the preferred scorching canine eating place chain primarily based in Chicago, is increasing its locations in North Texas. According to on-line information and the corporate, Portillo’s is making plans new retailers in north Fort Worth and Arlington, in addition to in Allen.

Recently, Portillo's introduced that it's going to be opening a brand new location in Allen, south of the Allen Premium Outlets mall. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has proven that the plans for the Arlington and Fort Worth locations also are underway.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported first about Portillo’s new location in Fort Worth.

Though the corporate has no longer but introduced the hole dates for the eating places, the Allen and Arlington locations are anticipated to open someday this 12 months.

The Arlington eating place might be positioned at 4200 S. Cooper Street, throughout from the Parks Mall, whilst the Fort Worth eating place will tentatively be positioned on the Southwest Corner Tarrant Parkway and Tehama Ridge Parkway. The Fort Worth location, then again, was once famous as being "for review only" at the licensing information.

According to the net information, building of the Arlington location was once anticipated to be completed this spring, and the Fort Worth location is predicted to be finished in December 2023.

The Colony, which opened on January 18 and changed into the primary Portillo’s in North Texas, has temporarily develop into one of the crucial chain’s most sensible locations in the rustic with a income reasonable of $48,000 in line with day, in line with the corporate’s first-quarter profits name. Due to its luck, Portillo’s is now a publicly-traded corporate ($PTLO) at the NASDAQ inventory change.