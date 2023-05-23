New HBO streaming service Max temporarily down on launch day

Max, a brand new streaming service from HBO, was once temporarily down on Tuesday, the morning of its debut.

Users reported an lack of ability to get right of entry to the streaming service, which carries over content material from its predecessor HBO Max whilst providing new options. Later within the morning on Tuesday, the service seemed to be fastened.

- Advertisement -

Streaming on Max was once to begin with no longer running for ABC News and the outage stories began early Tuesday morning, in line with outage monitoring site Downdetector.

A Max spokesperson advised ABC News the corporate had addressed preliminary problems encountered by means of customers.

“You must always anticipate issues on a tech rollout of this scale,” the spokesperson stated. “We can share that only minor ones have emerged and were quickly remedied.”

- Advertisement -

The spokesperson adopted up about quarter-hour later pronouncing that Max was once no longer down.

Compared with HBO Max, the brand new service gives 8 occasions as many movies and episodes in a high-resolution presentation referred to as 4K UHD, the corporate stated in a observation on Monday.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.