Police union director fired after opioid smuggling arrest

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The government director for a Northern California police union who used to be charged with making an attempt to illegally import artificial opioids from India and different international locations has been fired from her task, officers stated Friday.

Joanne Marian Segovia, who used to be the chief director of the San Jose Police Officers’ Association, used to be arrested final week on fees she tried to unlawfully import valeryl fentanyl, an artificial opioid. If convicted, she faces as much as two decades in jail.

Starting in 2015, Segovia had dozens of drug shipments mailed to her San Jose house from India, Hong Kong, Hungary and Singapore with manifests list their contents as “wedding party favors,” “gift makeup,” “chocolate and sweets” and “food supplement,” consistent with a federal felony grievance.

Segovia, 64, now and then used her paintings pc to make the orders and once or more used the union’s UPS account to send the medication throughout the nation, federal prosecutors stated.

Her legal professional, Will Edelman, didn’t in an instant reply Friday to a voicemail in search of remark.

The police affiliation fired her after finishing an preliminary inner investigation, union officers stated in a commentary.

An out of doors investigator can be employed to habits a complete “no-holds-barred” probe of Segovia’s alleged crimes, resolve to what extent she applied union assets and whether or not that will have been avoided, they stated.

“The abhorrent criminal conduct alleged against Ms. Segovia must be the impetus to ensuring our internal controls at the POA are strong and that we enact any changes that could have identified the alleged conduct sooner,” stated Sean Pritchard, president of the union.

Federal officers started investigating Segovia final 12 months after discovering her identify and residential deal with at the cellular phone of a suspected drug broker who is a part of a community that ships managed elements made in India to the San Francisco Bay Area, consistent with the grievance. That drug trafficking community has disbursed masses of 1000’s of tablets in 48 states, federal prosecutors stated.