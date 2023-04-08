Joey Porter Jr. recalls ‘great visit’ with Mike Tomlin, Steelers ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Joey Porter Jr. has visited 4 NFL teams ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. But for Porter, one commute was once considerably other than the others.

Before assembly with the Commanders, Raiders and Ravens, Porter stopped by means of the Steelers’ facility, a facility that he’s relatively acquainted with. His dad, Joey Porter, was once a standout out of doors linebacker for Pittsburgh ahead of spending a number of seasons on Mike Tomlin’s training group of workers.

“Just really the history of my dad and everything he’s done for the sport and the Steelers,” Porter stated when requested about his pre-draft talk over with with the Steelers throughout a recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “That just comes to mind. They talked to me about that a little bit and what I can bring to the table. It was a great conversation.”

Porter loved getting reacquainted with Tomlin, who he stated he has met numerous instances over time. Porter in fact performed highschool soccer with Tomlin’s oldest son.

“It was great,” Porter stated of his assembly with Tomlin. “I hadn’t seen him in a while, obviously because I’ve been at Penn State taking care of business, same as him. It was a good reunion to see him and some of the staff there. I’ve been going there since I was a kid. I saw a lot of old faces. I already know the facility. It was a great visit.”

The Steelers, who in loose company introduced in eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, are nonetheless having a look so as to add extra items to their secondary this offseason. Porter, when requested in regards to the prospect of becoming a member of his dad’s former crew throughout the NFL Combine, did not disguise his pleasure relating to a imaginable reunion.

“I think it would mean a lot to my family,” Porter stated of the risk to play for the Steelers, via ESPN. “Been in the Pittsburgh area a while, staying home would mean a lot.”

Porter is ranked because the Sixteenth-best participant and third-ranked cornerback in CBS Sports’ prospect scores. The Steelers personal the seventeenth pick out within the draft, however they may be able to transfer up within the first spherical if they’re prepared to phase with one of their different top draft alternatives. The Steelers, who alongside with cornerback might also select to deal with offensive take on and inner defensive position within the first spherical, may make this type of transfer as they’ve two different most sensible 50 alternatives (No. 32 and 49 general) within the draft.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Porter was one of college football’s most sensible defensive backs throughout his time at Penn State. A four-star recruit popping out of Pittsburgh’s North Allegheny High School, Porter’s major attributes as a nook come with his best duration, elite ball talents and bold dimension/pace mixture. Question marks relating to Porter come with his run-support talent and his range so far as his talent to suit into other schemes. Porter is in large part checked out as a Cover 3 nook and no longer an off-man participant.

While no participant who will get drafted is a slam dunk, many be expecting Porter to be an instantaneous NFL starter. That would indubitably be high quality by means of the Steelers, who have been nineteenth within the league in passing yards allowed in 2022.

Porter will be the first cornerback decided on by means of the Steelers within the first spherical since Artie Burns again in 2016. While they’ve had substantial luck drafting different positions, the Steelers have continuously ignored the mark when settling on cornerbacks since 2000.

Notable exceptions come with Ike Taylor (2003) and Bryant McFadden (2005), who each performed key roles on Pittsburgh’s two most up-to-date championship groups. Another exception is Cam Sutton (2017), who lately signed with the Lions in loose company.