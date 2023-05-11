Police officers respond to Opa-locka shooting, seize car with Texas tag, question women

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Police officers from two legislation enforcement companies spoke back to a three-story condo construction on Thursday morning in northwestern Miami-Dade County.

Police officers with the Opa-locka and Miami-Dade police departments had been on the construction and its adjoining parking space close to Northwest 132 Terrace and 30 Avenue, sometimes called Aswan Road.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses within the house mentioned they heard gunshots early within the morning.

“I was awake and I heard something, I am not an expert on gunshots, but I heard a ‘POW!’ And then, I see the police coming,” mentioned Eric Bishop, a space resident.

Police officers focal point on a parked Nissan Maxima with a Texas registration code on Thursday in Opa-locka.

(Copyright 2023 via WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.)



An Opa-locka police officer positioned items of pink proof marking tape over the sides of the doorways and trunk of a parked white Nissan Maxima with a Texas registration code.

- Advertisement -

Detectives puzzled a lady who used to be dressed in inexperienced Despicable Me Minions pajama pants close to a fenced front. She sat at the ground within the parking space and later stood via a wall with a toddler stroller.

Police officers communicate to a gaggle of women on Thursday morning within the parking space of an condo construction in Opa-locka.

(Copyright 2023 via WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.)



A police officer on the scene, who wore a brief sleeve Police Crime Suppression Team unit blouse, held a folded proof paper bag, and every other officer with a long-sleeve black blouse held every other open proof paper bag.

There had been additionally detectives dressed in black Criminal Investigation Department shirts, as a gaggle of police officers allowed a lady and two children with bookbags to go away the construction.

- Advertisement -

A police officer asks a lady questions at an condo construction on Thursday in Opa-locka.

(Copyright 2023 via WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.)



A person hooked the white Nissan Maxima to a Downtown Towing truck, talked to the police officer who had positioned the proof tape on it, and drove away within the tow truck.

Detectives had been asking any individual with information concerning the case to name Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a creating tale. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this record.

Watch the early morning record