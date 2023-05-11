Texas Fake skeleton driving Jeep through Texas cemetery goes viral By accuratenewsinfo May 11, 2023 0 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The symbol taken at Magnolia Cemetery in Katy, Texas, was once uploaded by way of a mysterious person again in March. - Advertisement - TagscemeterydrivingfakeJeepskeletonTexasviral Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articlePolice officers respond to Opa-locka shooting, seize car with Texas tag, question womenNext articleDead baby found in Lakeland dumpster, police say More articles Police officers respond to Opa-locka shooting, seize car with Texas tag, question women May 11, 2023 Migrants rush to US border ahead of Title 42 expiration May 11, 2023 Texas Rangers can’t take series at Oakland Athletics for granted May 11, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article 7 Simple Steps to Get Out of Your Comfort Zone May 11, 2023 Dead baby found in Lakeland dumpster, police say May 11, 2023 Police officers respond to Opa-locka shooting, seize car with Texas tag, question women May 11, 2023 Weekly US jobless claims highest since 2021, but companies avoid risk of being caught short-handed May 11, 2023 Body of Georgia father who disappeared on business trip found in Baton Rouge May 11, 2023