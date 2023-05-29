Police investigate shooting in Sarasota

The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) was once known as to answer a shooting incident on Sunday night time after 5 pm. The incident happened on John Rivers St. situated in the 1800 block of Sarasota County, Florida.

The SPD government reported that just one sufferer was once suffering from the shooting and has been admitted to the clinic with non-life-threatening accidents.

The shooter has been taken into police custody and does no longer pose any more risk to the general public. The incident stays beneath investigation by way of the government.