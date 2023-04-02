Police ID man pulled from Lady Bird Lake Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department recognized a man who used to be pulled from Lady Bird Lake Saturday, in line with a APD news liberate.

At roughly 12:50 p.m., APD officials discovered the man, who used to be later recognized as Jonathan Honey, 33, in Lady Bird Lake close to 10 Rainey Street, the discharge mentioned.

Homicide and Missing Persons Unit Detectives, Lake Patrol Unit, at the side of Crime Scene Specialists, answered to the scene to research, the discharge mentioned.

Honey used to be reported lacking to APD on March 31, in line with police.

Back in February, the frame of Jason John, 30, used to be additionally pulled from Lady Bird Lake.

John used to be in the past reported lacking Feb. 5 and used to be ultimate observed strolling on Rainey Street close to Lady Bird Lake, in line with police.

Just ultimate month, the Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) put in 4 units of solar-power lighting and a fence at the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail close to Rainey Street.

Friends and members of the family of people that went lacking close to the path spoke at an Austin City Council Public Safety Committee assembly. These family members known as for extra protection measures like lights and surveillance cameras at the path.

The instances surrounding Honey’s loss of life remained underneath investigation Saturday.

Anyone with any information at the incident will have to touch the APD at (512) 974-TIPS. You would possibly post your tip anonymously during the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by means of visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by means of calling (512) 472-8477.