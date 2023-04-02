How a Milliner Spends Her Sundays

“The right hat is an expression of your personality,” stated Linda Pagan, who owns The Hat Shop NYC. “You are never alone when you wear a hat — wearing one is like walking a dog but without all the work; people will always stop and talk to you.”

Ms. Pagan must know. Her boutique has been a SoHo mainstay for almost 3 a long time. Customers have integrated Yoko Ono, Bette Midler, Gary Oldman, Sean Combs and Tamron Hall.

Ms. Pagan has a private number of 60 hats that she shops within the basement of her store. “I always wear a hat as they make me feel great, and it’s great for business. They are my business card,” she stated. “Thank goodness I didn’t go into lingerie.”

The most effective factor Ms. Pagan, 64, who was once born in England, likes greater than hats is her brief go back and forth. She lives in a one-bedroom rental two blocks clear of her retailer. She described it as her “cottage in the city.”