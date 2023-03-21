JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is searching for a man who they are saying threw a pitchfork at a 49-year-old victim Monday, inflicting more than one stab wounds.

Officers say at 8:25a.m., officials with the Lake City Police Department, have been dispatched to NW Palm Drive to the file of an individual stabbed with a pitchfork.

- Advertisement -

Upon arrival, officials positioned the victim who was once affected by more than one stab wounds to the pinnacle and neck. Officers rendered support till EMS arrived and rushed the victim to a trauma unit.

Officers say the victim and witnesses on scene equipped statements to investigators. They mentioned that Ryan Paul McCartney had turn into disenchanted and threw a pitchfork on the victim after a verbal altercation.

McCartney then fled the world on foot in an unknown path of shuttle, in step with reviews.

- Advertisement -

An energetic arrest warrant for McCartney was once asked through investigators and signed through a pass judgement on for tried second-degree homicide.

Officers say McCartney is thought of as unhealthy and must no longer be approached.

If you notice or know of the positioning of McCartney, name 911 or your native legislation enforcement company.

- Advertisement -

If you might have information regarding this incident you’re requested to name Investigator Poteat, with the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343.