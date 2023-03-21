Dallas Is The Best City For Sports Business

Dallas was named the best city for sports business in the states by Sports Business Journal, which ranked cities based on seven months of research that used half a million data points and feedback from 100 high-level executives in the sports business.

Sports Business Journal analyzed the number of properties, events, brand sponsors, agencies, vendors and media companies. The scores were then assigned based on three categories: the number of sports in the city or region, taxes and cost of living and insight from an industry professional. Dallas scored highly in the second category and overall it was in the top five in every category. Good job, Dallas.

“What gave Dallas the top spot, was their facilities to some degree but they scored highly in all three areas of our study,” said Derrick Moss, senior market analyst at Sports Business Journal Atlas. “Economic patterns in the country, people are moving away from the coastal places in New York and L.A. and San Francisco and moving to places like Dallas, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Charlotte, these places have a lower cost of living, lower taxes, less regulation, so all of those things kind of went into where Dallas is at number one”

“This isn’t just specifically a Dallas award but a regional win as it takes all North Texas cities to contribute to making this great sports again,” said Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director, Monica Paul said.

“Hopefully everyone from a youth or grassroots sporting event all the way up to a major whether it’s the NFL for another super bowl or FIFA from a world cup standpoint still needing to make some decisions, they’re going to take a look at this article and read through some of the reasons why people think that Dallas is the number one sports business city in the united states and you know that’s ok, that’s a validation of their reasoning to come here,” added Paul.

But this honor isn’t just for Dallas.

“The honor of Dallas being named the best sports business city in the country is a testament to the entire region, including Collin County, and the Dallas Stars are proud to be a part of it,” said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. “The Stars have worked hard over the years to cultivate excellent business relationships in North Texas, as have all of our sports franchises and organizations. It’s a culture that’s truly about the people who live and work here.”

The city of Frisco is known as “Sports City USA” and Dallas Cowboys, FC Dallas and PGA of America all call it their home.