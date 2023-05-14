Police fatally shoot knife-wielding man who allegedly threatened people at a graduation party

Police mentioned the suspect refused to drop his weapon after a couple of requests.

Police in Houston shot and killed a suspect at a party who allegedly threatened his neighbors with a knife Saturday night time, government mentioned.

Officers replied to calls overdue Saturday night time to a house within the 100 block of Palmyra Street, the place a man used to be wielding a knife after complaining that his neighbors had been taking part in their track too loudly, in line with the Houston Police Department.

“I learned that the deceased male, who came to and approached the party earlier, basically yelling, ranting and raving claiming the music was too loud and also visibly displayed a knife with him at the time,” govt assistant leader Ban Tien mentioned at a news conference Saturday night time.

According to Tien, the officer at the scene used to be accumulating information once they spotted the suspect returned wearing a knife with him.

Houston police mentioned the suspect refused to drop his weapon after a couple of requests and started to way the officer, backing him into his car.

“Officer subsequently dispatched his firearm, at least once, striking the male multiple times,” Tien mentioned.

Immediately following the taking pictures, the officer carried out first help to the suspect, however the man did not live on his accidents, in line with Houston PD.

The taking pictures came about out of doors a graduation party, in line with ABC News Houston station KTRK.

No information concerning the suspect and the officer has been launched.

The Houston Police Department didn’t reply to ABC News’ request for remark.

An investigation is lately ongoing.