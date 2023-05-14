Off-duty police officer has foot run over by fleeing shoplifting suspect

El Paso Police Officer Injured in Foot by Shoplifting Suspect

On Saturday, May 13, an El Paso Police officer used to be injured whilst operating off-duty safety obligation at a Walmart in Northeast El Paso. According to a news unencumber by the Police Department, the incident befell at round 9:30 a.m. when an worker within the Walmart at 5631 Dyer notified the veteran officer, who used to be operating safety, {that a} guy had stolen products price greater than $300.

The officer reportedly noticed the suspect abandon his buying groceries cart and ran in opposition to his automotive in an try to flee. The officer attempted to prevent him however the suspect refused as he fled the scene and ran over the officer’s foot.

- Advertisement -





The suspect, who’s known as a 25-year-old Hispanic male, now faces fees of annoyed attack towards a public servant and evading in a motor car. El Paso Crimes Against Persons detectives are recently investigating the incident.

If you may have any information in regards to the incident, please name the non-emergency police quantity on (915) 832-4400. To keep nameless, you’ll be able to name Crime Stoppers on (915) 566-8477.