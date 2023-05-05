Police confirm identity of Texas woman abducted in 1971 and reunited with family last year

Authorities have showed the identity of Melissa Highsmith, a Texas woman who was once abducted over 50 years in the past and reunited with her family last year, consistent with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Highsmith was once reportedly taken via a babysitter at simply 22 months outdated. DNA trying out, together with a house DNA take a look at package utilized by her family and finished via the police division, verified her identity.

Though the statute of boundaries for attainable prison fees expired when Highsmith was once 38 years outdated, the dept’s main case unit remains to be inquiring for the general public’s help in offering information associated with the kidnapping.

Initially, Highsmith’s mom was once suspected of most likely killing and hiding the newborn, consistent with NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. It was once later found out that the babysitter, who had spoke back to a kid care commercial, was once chargeable for the kidnapping.

Highsmith’s family were looking for her for many years previous to the reunification. After being reunited, Highsmith disclosed to her family that her existence were tricky and that she had left house at 15 years outdated, with maximum of her existence being spent in Fort Worth.

Her family, who submitted DNA samples to Ancestry.com and 23andMe, found out Highsmith’s whereabouts via a fit with DNA samples submitted via Highsmith’s personal youngsters.