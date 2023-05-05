Friday, May 5, 2023
type here...
florida-news

Man shot dead at 7-Eleven on Dixie Belle Drive, Orlando police say

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Man shot dead at 7-Eleven on Dixie Belle Drive, Orlando police say


Deadly shooting outside Orlando 7-Eleven gas station

Orlando police investigating after a person was shot dead in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Dixie Belle Drive.

- Advertisement -

ORLANDO, Fla.A man who was shot late Friday afternoon at an Orlando convenience store has died, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Orlando police officers responded to a call about a shooting call at a 7-Eleven located at 3711 Dixie Belle Dr. just before 5 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered one man with a gunshot wound. Orlando firefighters transported the man to AdventHealth East, where he was pronounced dead.

- Advertisement -

Orlando police officers respond to Officers responded to a shooting call at a 7-Eleven, at 3711 Dixie Belle Dr.

Orlando police officers respond to Officers responded to a shooting call at a 7-Eleven, at 3711 Dixie Belle Dr.

- Advertisement -


Information about a suspect was not immediately released, but investigators said they believe this is an isolated incident.

Previous article
Ex Uber security chief Joe Sullivan is sentenced
Next article
Police confirm identity of Texas woman abducted in 1971 and reunited with family last year

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks