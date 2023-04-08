Plant City man attempted to steal rifle-style BB gun at a Walmart Supercenter

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Plant City Police Department (PCPD) were given a name on Friday night time relating to a man noticed loading a firearm at the Walmart Supercenter retailer’s Garden Center.

While the officials searched all the retailer, retailer control evacuated the construction.

No individuals have been found out in spite of intensive searches and no reported accidents have been provide.

The retailer, in accordance to PCPD, was once secured. However, officials noticed a man making an attempt to steal a BB gun from the Sporting Goods house whilst dressed in a white tank best and a black masks after they regarded at the protection tape.

The man was once noticed on digital camera in all probability loading the BB gun with BB pellets, police mentioned.

During a retailer seek, officials positioned a black rifle-style BB gun on a shelf outdoor its packaging field.

A package deal of BB pellets was once discovered within sight, torn open and scattered about.

According to government, the suspect was once making an attempt to steal the BB gun and was once loading it when he was once found out and the police have been contacted.

PCPD mentioned as the shop was once being evacuated, the male deserted the BB gun and fled the shop by way of the General Merchandise front and into a silver or white automobile, in all probability a mid-2000s Nissan Sentra or identical automobile, with a lady who was once dressed in a blue bandana and a blue, short-sleeve t-shirt with “New York” around the entrance of the blouse.

The two suspects have been noticed getting into Walmart in combination.

Upon investigation, the police discovered no proof to enhance that any one entered the Walmart Supercenter with a rifled firearm and posed a danger to any consumers within the retailer.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Plant City Police Department is looking for the help of the general public in figuring out the 2 topics noticed within the pictures. Anyone with any information is requested to touch the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.