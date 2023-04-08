Muskmelon with milk may be a bad food combination

Summer is the time when you decide to experiment with a lot of fruits and vegetables to make cool drinks. If we talk about summer fruits, the list is long. Make sure to include muskmelon in your diet, as it is not just sweet but also has a good amount of water. But if you are planning to prepare a muskmelon milkshake, you should think again. That’s because muskmelon and milk don’t go well. An expert shares why these two make a bad combination.

To know why muskmelon and milk don’t make a good team, Health Shots connected with Manpreet Kaur Paul, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Faridabad.

Health benefits of muskmelon

The health benefits of muskmelon are manifold. Come, let us find out!

1. Healthy digestive system

Muskmelon has high fiber and water content, which makes it a great for people having indigestion and constipation, says Paul. The fiber content in the fruit helps in regulating proper bowel movements and has a calming effect on the stomach. Fiber adds bulk to the stool and also helps to control food cravings.

2. Immunity booster

Muskmelon is rich in vitamin C content, which is an antioxidant that helps to boost immunity. It also contains phytochemicals, beta-carotene and vitamin A that help in keeping the gut function smooth. A healthy gut in turn boosts immunity.

3. Promotes weight loss

Muskmelons are low in calories, something that we look for in foods while setting our weight loss goals. This nutrient-dense fruit has high water content, which might help to satisfy your water demands while also potentially aiding you to lose weight.

4. Relieves menstrual cramps

Period cramps is something that most women face. If you don’t want to have medicines or rely on a hot water bag, have muskmelon. It helps to regulate the menstrual flow by dissolving the clots and easing the muscle cramps. So, have a bowl full of muskmelon when you are down.

Muskmelon and milk

Every food has its own taste and post-digestive effects. When two foods, having different tastes are combined, it can lead to an imbalance in the digestive contents of the stomach, explains the expert. Poor food combinations can also cause indigestion and gas formation in the body. Milk and muskmelon should not be combined as some people react to the combination. Milk acts as a laxative whereas melon has diuretic property that helps to get rid of toxins from the body. Milk requires more time for digestion, so combining them could lead to digestive issues. You may even feel uneasy or fatigued throughout the day.

What not to eat with muskmelon

Apart from milk, there are other things you should not mix with muskmelon.

1. Water

Having muskmelon with water might disrupt the natural functioning of the gastrointestinal tract and upset the body’s metabolism. So, it is better to avoid eating melon with water. The nutrients present in the fruit can slow down the metabolism and result in acidity.

2. Cucumber

Having cucumber and muskmelon together is generally considered safe and healthy. However, some people may experience digestive discomfort such as bloating, says Paul. That may happen if you have a sensitive digestive system or a history of digestive issues.

Muskmelon or kharbuja is called a superfood for many reasons, just be careful about what you are mixing it with.