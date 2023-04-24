Plans to dredge Key Vista Park are on the way

There are plans underway in Holiday, Florida to dredge a piece of water close to Key Vista Park. Pasco County leaders are these days running to download lets in from the Army Corps of Engineers to make the challenge conceivable.

Commissioner Kathryn Starkey has said that Key Vista might be the first of many dredges alongside the sea coast. “It has a beautiful little creek in it that has silted up with people from people really walking along the edge of the Key Vista Park and boaters who live inside Bailey’s Bluff. They can only get out in high tide,” she mentioned.

According to Starkey, dredging this house will assist repair it to its former situation. Additionally, Pasco County officers are additionally having a look to make some enhancements alongside the coastline of Key Vista Park to beef up the revel in for many who fish or get admission to the seashore.