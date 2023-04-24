Matthew Perry to remove controversial Keanu Reeves comments







Actor Matthew Perry has determined to remove his controversial remarks about Keanu Reeves from long term editions of his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.” The memoir is a candid telling of Perry`s combat with substance abuse and habit. However, he confronted backlash final fall for references to Reeves that some discovered offensive together with in a single excerpt about his good friend River Phoenix`s 1993 loss of life, CNN reported.

“River was a beautiful man, inside and out – too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” Perry wrote in his memoir. Perry, who has in the past apologised over his controversial remarks, lately expressed remorseful about for a similar on the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. He vowed to remove Reeves` identify from long term editions of his guide.

“I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do. I pulled his name because I live on the same street,” Perry mentioned throughout the panel, noting that “any future versions of the book will not have his name in it.” Perry is but to apologise to the Matrix big name in individual. “If I run into the guy, I`ll apologize. It was just stupid,” Perry concluded. Perry`s memoir was once launched on November 1 final 12 months.

