Plano’s First Speakeasy To Open In Lakeside Market

The Wilfred, a classic speakeasy, will open adjacent to the seafood restaurant Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill in Plano in April.

Ryan Oruch, the chef and co-owner of Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill, announced his plans to make an addition to the Lakeside Market at 4017 Preston Road, Suite 530, Plano.

Oruch has lived in Plano for his whole life and has spent most of his life working in his family’s restaurant business. Two years ago, he was looking for a change of pace and decided to move from Plano to Bishop Arts.

“I wanted to surround myself with like-minded, passionate, hospitality-driven individuals and man did I find it!” said Oruch in a press release. “However, there are some amazing things happening in both the bar and restaurant environments here in North Texas, and I wanted to engage in those dialogues moving the industry forward.”

Oruch described The Wilfred as having the atmosphere of a neighborhood cocktail lounge with sophisticated décor and an intimate feel.

The speakeasy’s entry will be through the waiting area at Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill. Guests will find a discreet keypad, where the code for entry will change frequently. Guests can locate the code via their social media channels or on the bottom of Sea Breeze receipts.

The Wilfred will feature a menu showcasing pre-Prohibition cocktails as well as a selection of unique cocktails crafted by mixologists Ryan Payne and Gabe Sanchez. The lounge will also have a curated by-the-glass program and a luxury list of wines by the bottle with a particular focus on Champagne and other wines from France.

Guests can expect an array of dishes including Wagyu meatballs, lobster fried rice and a skillet of hand-crafted tiny Parker House rolls. Additionally, guests in the know can request a caviar bump designed to perfectly complement their cocktail or bubbles.

The Wilfred is slated to open in April 2023. The lounge will open daily, Tuesday through Saturday, at 4 p.m. and will remain open until at least one hour past its sister restaurant next door.