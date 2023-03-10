Barclays WSL competition giveaway: Terms & conditions

To take part within the Giveaway, you will have to conform to and abide via those Official Rules.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
THE GIVEAWAY IS OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED KINGDOM WHO HAVE FULL LEGAL CAPACITY AND ARE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE OR THE AGE OF MAJORITY IN THEIR COUNTRY/PROVINCE/STATE AT TIME OF ENTRY. IT IS VOID ELSEWHERE AND WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. YOU MUST HAVE INTERNET ACCESS, AN INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT AND VALID E-MAIL ADDRESS TO PARTICIPATE.
PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: The 90min BSWL Behind The Baller Giveaway (“Giveaway”) starts on [Friday 10 th March] and ends on [[Tuesday 14 th March] at 23:59:59 PM GMT (“Giveaway Period”). Entrants will likely be requested to take part via commenting on probably the most @90min_Football social media posts with a key phrase, to be set via Administrator, right through the desired length. There will likely be one (1) winner decided on in line with Giveaway.
1. Administrator: Sportority UK Ltd., 285-289 Oxford St., London, W1A 1AB (“Administrator”).
2. Eligibility: Giveaway is open simplest to felony citizens of the United Kingdom who’ve complete felony capability and are no less than eighteen (18) years of age or the age of majority of their felony place of dwelling at time of access. Void in other places and the place prohibited or limited via regulation. Any people (together with however no longer restricted to workers, specialists, unbiased contractors, and interns) who’ve, throughout the
previous six months, carried out services and products for Administrator, Sportority UK Ltd. and its associates d/b/a Minute Media (“Minute Media”), any organisations liable for sponsoring, gratifying, administering, promoting or selling the giveaway or supplying the prizes and/or their respective mother or father, subsidiary, affiliated and successor corporations, and speedy circle of relatives and family individuals of such people, don’t seem to be eligible to take part or win any prize. “Immediate family members” shall imply mother and father, step-parents, young people, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses, irrespective of the place they are living. “Household members” shall imply individuals who percentage the similar place of dwelling no less than 3 months a yr, whether or not comparable or no longer.
3. Giveaway Schedule: The Giveaway will start from [10th March at 3pm GMT] Greenwich Mean Time (“GMT”) and the Giveaway Period will finish at 23:59:59 PM GMT on [Tuesday 14 th March] (“Giveaway Period”). IMPORTANT NOTICE TO ENTRANTS: ALL TIMES LISTED THROUGHOUT THE REMAINDER OF THE RULES ARE IN GREENWICH MEAN TIME. ENTRANTS ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR DETERMINING THE CORRESPONDING TIME ZONE IN THEIR RESPECTIVE JURISDICTIONS. Administrator’s laptop is the legit clock for the Giveaway.
4. How to Enter
During the giveaway Period:
BY REPOSTING ONE OF THE @90MIN_FOOTBALL SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS AND FOLLOWING THE ACCOUNT DURING THE SPECIFIED PERIOD IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE GIVEAWAY RULES SPECIFIED, YOU ARE INDICATING THAT YOU HAVE READ, UNDERSTOOD AND FULLY AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES AND ACKNOWLEDGE THE PROCESSING OF YOUR PERSONAL DATA AS DESCRIBED IN THESE OFFICIAL RULES. DO NOT SUBMIT A POST WITHOUT FIRST REVIEWING THESE OFFICIAL RULES.
These Official Rules and any adjustments to them will likely be posted on-line at 90min.com
Partial or incomplete/piecemeal Entries (i.e., RETWEETING BUT NOT FOLLOWING THE
ACCOUNT) will NOT BE ACCEPTED.
You would possibly simplest use one (1) social media account to take part within the BSWL Behind The Baller Giveaway.
Content Guidelines: In addition to complying with all different necessities of those Official Rules and the ones the place it’s possible you’ll post your Entry, every Entry will have to conform to the next tips
(“Content Guidelines”). Any Entry that the Administrator of their affordable discretion, determines is in violation of any Content Guideline could also be disqualified.
Each Entry will have to no longer:
– Include your title, e mail cope with, telephone quantity or your own home cope with within the Entry itself; if Entry incorporates such private information, it’s your sole accountability to take away all such private information from the Entry prior to posting it in your social media account.
– Contain content material, photographs, or subject matter that violates or infringes any 3rd celebration rights of any sort, together with with out limitation, any 3rd celebration privateness, exposure, industry secret, or highbrow assets rights, together with 3rd celebration registered and not unusual regulation copyrights and emblems;
– Disparage Administrator, every other particular person or entity affiliated with the giveaway or merchandise, services and products, or entities which are aggressive with any of the foregoing;
– Contain content material, photographs, art work, or different inventive parts no longer created via and authentic to Entrant; Contain photographs or different subject matter this is deceptive, beside the point, indecent, obscene, hateful, offensive, tortious, defamatory, slanderous, or libellous (together with nudity or beside the point intake of alcohol);
– Contain content material, photographs or different subject matter that displays, advocates, or promotes bigotry, racism, hatred, hurt, exploitation of or towards any magnificence, crew, or particular person, or discrimination in line with race, gender, faith, nationality, incapacity, sexual orientation, or age, or movements or actions which are limited, prohibited, unlawful, or illegal (together with with out limitation, the intake of any managed ingredients);
– Contain content material, photographs or different subject matter this is illegal or in violation of or opposite to any acceptable federal or state rules or laws; or
Have been up to now submitted in a promotion of any sort, or revealed, posted, exhibited or displayed publicly for business use in any respect and in any shape or media.
In addition to the foregoing, the Post will have to no longer:
– Contain executable programming of any sort, together with with out limitation, viruses, worms, Trojan horses, adware, malware, time bombs, Easter eggs, cancel bots, or any more or less malicious or benign laptop programming in any way; or
– Contain encrypted content material of any sort, together with with out limitation, encoded messages.
If an Entry can’t be opened, considered, and/or accessed via Administrator for any reason why in any way out of doors in their keep watch over, that Entry will be disqualified with none fault or legal responsibility of the Released Parties, as outlined under.
Administrator grants to every certified Entrant a restricted, non-transferable, non-exclusive, non-sublicensable, revocable proper to make use of its copyrighted fabrics and emblems only for functions of and restricted to together with them within the Entries submitted on this 90min BSWL Behind The Baller Giveaway; such proper and license will routinely expire with out additional act of any celebration on the expiration of the Giveaway Period, until in particular prolonged on a person foundation via Administrator in writing in its sole discretion. Any different use of Administrator’s, and/or its licensors’ copyrighted fabrics or emblems will likely be a contravention of Administrator’s, or its acceptable licensor’s highbrow assets rights. Administrator’s or copyrighted fabrics and emblems can’t be changed, tailored, or edited via Entrant instead of changes because of technological barriers or malfunctions.
Entrant understands and consents that Administrator has broad get admission to to concepts, tales and different literary, inventive and artistic fabrics submitted to it from out of doors resources or advanced via its personal workers and brokers (in combination, “Administrator Creative”); such Administrator Creative could also be very similar to (and even similar to) the Posts created and disseminated via Entrant; with reference to any claims via Entrant with regards to their Entry, Administrator shall no longer have any legal responsibility to Entrant or any 3rd celebration with admire to or in reference to the advance, use, sale, and/or business exploitation of any or all portion of Administrator Creative via Administrator and/or their designees and licensees, all of which legal responsibility, if any, Entrant hereby expressly and irrevocably waives, releases, and discharges. Entrant additional understands and consents that Administrator shall no longer have any fiduciary responsibility or responsibility of confidentiality relating to his/her Entry.
ALL ENTRIES REPRESENT SOLELY THE VIEWS/OPINIONS OF THE INDIVIDUAL ENTRANT AND DO NOT REFLECT THE VIEWS/OPINIONS OF ADMINISTRATOR IN ANY MANNER.
Use of automatic/programmed/robot manner of participation is illegitimate and Posts finished or submitted the usage of such illicit manner will likely be void, and the acceptable player could also be disqualified from the 90min Euro 2020 Giveaway. Unless brought about via them, Administrator may not be liable for overdue, misplaced, incomplete, corrupted, inaccessible, garbled or misdirected registration information, or for movies no longer being uploaded because of technological/programming/digital error, malfunction or failure or for every other reason why
Entrant Warranties and Representations
By filing an Eligible Entry, Entrant provides permission, and warrants and represents that he/she has acquired all rights, together with photographer/videographer if instead of Entrant, essential to present such permission, to Administrator and hereby grants to every of Administrator a royalty-free, transferable non-exclusive license to post Entrant’s Post, title, voice, likeness and all different information in regards to the Entrant contained within the Post at the World Wide Web, and to differently use, reproduce, adapt, amend, broadcast, adjust or regulate, and be in contact to the general public and purpose to be observed and/or heard in public Entrant’s Post and the names, voices, photographs, pictures, and likenesses therein with out reimbursement based on the necessities of this Giveaway and the promoting, promotion, and exposure of the Giveaway, during the copyrights, and differently, as mentioned in those Official Rules (as only made up our minds via Administrator).
LOCAL LAWS SOMETIMES DO PROTECT AUTHORS AND LIMIT THE POSSIBILITY OF WAIVING MORAL RIGHTS.
Except if Entrant is resident in a jurisdiction during which ethical rights can’t be waived beneath acceptable copyright regulation, Entrant waives any “Moral Right of Authors” (Droit Moral) within the Post in favour of the Administrator. The Entrant hereby requests, and the Administrator hereby consents to not point out the Entrant’s title at the picture/Eligible Entry and different gadgets to which the picture/Eligible Entry could also be integrated, until differently agreed between the Administrator and the Entrant in writing, save for the
circumstances the place such indication is statutory required or required via competent authority or is an issue of sensible necessity as established via the Administrator at its sole discretion. Where acceptable, the Entrant consents that any alteration, use, amendment, or edit of the picture/Eligible Entry shall no longer be deemed a contravention of her/his ethical rights. Entrant additional consents, upon Administrator’s request and with out reimbursement, to signal any and all essential and suitable paperwork as a way to impact, highest or document the previous grant of license rights and ethical rights consent and (if essential) to obtain signatures from any 3rd events. Entrant additional expressly recognizes that Administrator does no longer owe him/her an obligation of self belief (or fiduciary responsibility or the like) with reference to his/her Post.
5. Your Privacy
What private main points are gathered – Entrant private information that will likely be processed right through this Giveaway contains social media deal with, title, phone quantity, cope with and e mail cope with as gathered by the use of Direct Message and e mail right through prize declare length, and every other information that you simply voluntarily supply or percentage in reference to this Giveaway. Legal foundation for processing your individual information – This information will likely be used at the lawful foundation of the Giveaway pursuing its respectable industry pursuits as in line with Article 6(f) of the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”).
Purpose of assortment – Only the non-public information had to habits the Giveaway as described in those Official Rules will likely be gathered, together with to touch possible winners and award the prizes. Please word, if you don’t supply this information you’ll no longer be capable of take part within the Giveaway and/or obtain the prize.
Your rights – Pursuant to acceptable privateness and knowledge coverage law, together with however no longer restricted to the GDPR, you have got more than a few rights together with the appropriate to obtain affirmation as as to whether or no longer private information regarding you is being processed and to get admission to stated private information; the appropriate to rectification of such private information; the appropriate to obtain a duplicate of private information you without delay volunteered in a structured, repeatedly used and machine-readable layout; and the appropriate for erasure of your individual information. You even have the appropriate to object to the knowledge assortment, beneath sure
cases. Further, you have got the appropriate to record a criticism with the related supervisory authority and the place the processing of your individual information is in line with consent you have got the appropriate to withdraw your consent at any time which you’ll do the usage of the cope with or e mail cope with mentioned under beneath “Contact details”. However, this is not going to have an effect on the lawfulness of any processing performed at the foundation of your consent previous to it being withdrawn.
Recipients of private information – The recipients of your individual information, or a part of it, could also be both or the entire following: Administrator.
Transfer of private information out of doors the EU/EEA – Some information recipients could also be positioned out of doors the EU/EEA. In such circumstances your individual information will likely be transferred simplest to such international locations as authorized via the European Commission as offering an good enough stage of knowledge coverage, or the place felony agreements were entered into making sure an good enough stage of knowledge coverage.
Retention – Your private information will likely be retained for so long as essential to facilitate the Giveaway, and as essential to conform to our felony duties, unravel disputes, and put in force our insurance policies. Retention classes will likely be made up our minds making an allowance for the kind of information this is gathered and the aim for which it’s gathered, taking into account the necessities acceptable to the location and the want to ruin out of date, unused private information on the earliest affordable time.
Contact main points – To workout your rights beneath acceptable information coverage and privateness rules with regards to this Giveaway, it’s possible you’ll write to: DPO, 285-289 Oxford St., London, W1A 1AB, [email protected] The information controller is the Administrator, who will act based on the Privacy Policy to be had at
https://www.90min.com/privateness (for UK entrants).
6. Winner Selection: From Wednesay 13 th March to Friday 15 th March , Administrator will
randomly make a selection one (1) Entry in line with eligible social media post (“Giveaway Post”) for each entrant that has (a) reposted the Giveaway Post on @90min_football to be confirmed and (b) follows @90min_football at the time of selection. Decisions of the Administrator will be final and binding on all matters relating to this Giveaway. If a potential winner does not respond within twenty-four (24) hours of the first notification attempt via Twitter DM, or is found to be ineligible, does not comply with
these Official Rules or declines to accept the prize, the potential winner may be disqualified, and in such case, Administrator may select an alternate potential winner based on a random drawing using the process set out in this clause (time permitting).
Winner Notification & Verification: All possible winners will likely be notified by the use of direct message at the related social media platform from the 90min (@90min_Football) web page Wednesday thirteenth March to Friday fifteenth March 23:59:59 GMT. Participants are inspired to steadily take a look at their direct messages on the conclusion of the Giveaway Period. The notification message will request that the prospective winners e mail the Administrator on the specified e mail cope with with explicit private information
(e.g., complete title, cope with (together with nation of place of dwelling), telephone quantity (together with nation code/town code or space code, as acceptable), e mail cope with, age). This private information will likely be maintained via the Administrator within the United Kingdom and can simplest be utilized by Administrator and every other organisation only for functions of winner notification and prize achievement within the Giveaway. Failure to reply to the preliminary verification realize inside twenty-four (24) hours after notification or go back of
direct message as undeliverable after two (2) makes an attempt will lead to disqualification. Potential winners will likely be required to signal and go back, inside seventy-two (72) hours from date of transmission, an Affidavit/Declaration of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, and a Publicity Release the place allowed via regulation and every other documentation required via Administrator (jointly, “Winner Documents”). If the Winner Documents are not returned to the Administrator within a specified time period, the potential winner may be disqualified. If for any reason the daily prize is not claimed or if a winner is disqualified, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner, also selected at random from all remaining eligible entries received for the applicable team (time permitting). In the event of any dispute concerning the identity of any participant, the entry will be deemed submitted by the natural person
who is the authorized holder of the transmitting e-mail account. The authorized account holder shall be the natural person to whom the applicable e-mail address has been assigned by the Internet access provider, service provider, or other online organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. A potential winner may be required to provide the Administrator with proof that the potential winner is the authorized account
holder of the e-mail address associated with the winning entry.
7. Prizes, Approximate Retail Values (“ARV”):
Prizes: The winner will receive:
• One (1) signed shirt;
• One (1) signed ball; and
• Two (2) tickets to a BWSL game of the team featured in the BSWL Behind the
Baller Instagram Post.
Prizes will be confirmed in a social media post by Administrator.
TOTAL APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE OF ALL PRIZES WILL BE NO MORE THAN : £400
PRIZE RESTRICTIONS AND LIMITATIONS:
The winner of any prize which includes tickets is not permitted, by virtue of Section 166 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1998 to sell or otherwise dispose of the tickets to any other third party whatsoever, unless agreed by the event organiser in writing.
The prize is for the applicable match tickets only and does not include any other facilities of expenses whatsoever, such as (by way of example and all of which are the responsibility of the winner and/or their guest(s)) the following:
· travel to or from the venues and associated charges.
· accommodation.
· travel insurance.
· tips, gratuities, room service, drinks or meals; and
· any other costs associated with the trip.
· Ticket collection details will be provided by the Administrator, or on administrator’s behalf, once the match date has been confirmed. If tickets are collected on the day, tickets may only be collected by the winner and photographic ID (passport / driving license / national ID card) will be required at the point of collection.
Clubs will be notified of the identity of ticket winners and their guest(s), and databases will be checked against any Club Banning Orders, as well as the National Police Database for those who may be subject to a Court Banning Order. Any persons found subject to a club or court banning order are not eligible to enter this competition or claim the prize. If a winner’s guest(s) is subject to a club banning order or court banning order then they are not eligible for the prize, and the winner will need to identify a different guest(s).
· The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and is not redeemable forcash or other prizes. The promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for one of its choosing which has a value the same or greater than the original prize, in the event of circumstances outside its control making the prize unavailable. The prize may be subject to availability and change where expressly stated.
· Name changes are not permitted, unless expressly agreed in writing (at the sole discretion of the BWSL and/or football club) on a case-by-case basis.
· Winners will be bound by any additional terms and rules of conduct set out by the relevant football club, venue host or event organiser(including, amongst other things any terms of issue associated with tickets, applicable ground regulations and other policies applicable to visitors at the venue or event). The promoter, event organiser or stadium operators reserve the right to refuse entry and/or require winners and/or their guest(s) to leave the venue should the winner or guest(s) not comply with these terms, rules or policies, any applicable law or regulation or other reasonable directions or the promoter, event organiser or stadium operators, or because of winners or guest(s) inappropriate behavior. Winners are responsible for the behavior of themselves and their guest(s) whilst taking the Prize.
· No guarantees can be given that any match will take place at a particular time or on a particular date. The event organiser reserves the right to reschedule any match without notice and without any liability whatsoever.
· Entrants acknowledge and agree that the ability to receive the prize may be prevented, limited or interfered with by unforeseen events outside of the reasonable control of the Administrator, BWSL, Club and/or venue, which may result in (amongst other things) matches being postponed, cancelled, played behind closed doors, reduced capacity crowds, or entry requirements imposed by a competent authority. Neither the Administrator, BWSL, club or venue shall be liable or responsible if any unforeseen events prevent, limit or interfere with the winner making use of the ticket or attending the match and in the event winners cannot make use of ticket(s) to attend any match the Administrator will determine in its sole discretion whether it will grant an alternative prize.
· Winners are solely responsible to have all necessary information and documents in order to comply with any requirements relating to entry to the stadium or venue. Winners must also comply with any other policies, guidance and instructions which may be provided to you by the BWSL, football club and/or venue as applicable and may be updated from time to time, in relation to attendance at the match or event.
The winners will be expected to comply with any third- party terms and conditions that form part of the prize, including but not limited to conditions of the BWSL and the relevant football club along with the stadium ground regulations.
If a winner and/or their guest(s) has any special accessibility requirements, the winner will need to make the Administrator aware of this as soon as the winner has won a pair of tickets. In some instances, notice of accessible seating may only be available at short notice. If wheelchair spaces are available, these will be offered on a first-come first -served basis.
The prizes selected will be of Minute Media’s sole choosing. Each prize giveaway is conducted with the Administrator’s approval. Minute Media reserve the right to amend or change Prizes given away at any time. Minute Media reserves the right to choose the timing of Giveaway Posts and the timing of Giveaway. Minute Media reserves the right to reference the winning prize draw username or name within content displayed on @90min_football.
To the fullest extent permitted by law, prize winners grants to administrators and its designees any and all copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other legal or moral rights in the Giveaway without further consent or compensation of any kind and will not otherwise enforce these rights against the Administrator.
Winner agrees upon the request of Minute Media without compensation of any kind, to execute any additional documents so as to effect, record or perfect such grant of rights necessary to achieve the above mentioned purpose.
Limit one (1) Prize per person/family/household. All taxes are the sole responsibility of each winner. Winner is also responsible for any unspecified costs and expenses in conjunction with prize acceptance and use.
Prizes are not redeemable for cash or transferable. No substitutions allowed, except as set forth in these Official Rules and at Administrator’s sole discretion, a prize of comparable or equal value will be provided. Any images of prizes in advertising are for illustrative purposes only and actual items awarded as prizes may differ from such images for various reasons, including due to compliance with manufacturer’s
safety standards; and Administrator disclaim any and all liability in conjunction therewith. Prize will be shipped only to a street address in the United Kingdom.
8. Limitations of Liability: Administrator is not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to human, typographical, printing or electronic malfunction, any damage caused by or relating to any downloadable content or damage of any network, hardware or software where such issues are beyond their reasonable control. If for any reason the Giveaway (in whole or in part) is not capable of running as planned,
including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud or technical failures, each thereof beyond Administrator’s reasonable control that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Giveaway, Administrator reserves the right, in its reasonable discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Giveaway (in whole or in part) and/or disqualify any individual who tampers with (or attempts to tamper with) the entry process/operation of the Giveaway (or any part thereof). In such an event, the Administrator shall conduct the Giveaway and make prizes available in a manner which is fair, appropriate and consistent with the spirit of these Official Rules, as determined by the Administrator in its reasonable discretion. Notice of cancellation/termination/modification/suspension of Giveaway will be posted on the 90min Twitter page. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorised access to, or alteration of, entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail, or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer or mobile device (or data/information stored thereon) related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Giveaway.
9. Additional Conditions of Participation: Entrants agree to be bound by and abideby these Official Rules and the decisions of the Administrator, which shall be final andbinding in all respects. Entrants agree to the fullest extent permitted by law(excluding only negligence and/or other rights/interests that cannot be lawfully waived pursuant to the law of a given jurisdiction), to release and hold harmless Administrator, Meta Inc. and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliated
and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies, contractors and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns, and (collectively, the “Released Parties“) from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage to person(s) or property, arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Giveaway and/or acceptance, possession, receipt or use/misuse of any prize, except that the waiver does not restrict entrant from raising claims which cannot be waived under applicable local law in the entrant’s jurisdiction such as claims regarding loss of life, body injury, or claims relating to a violation to a principle, cardinal duty under the relevant legal relationship. Without limitation to Section 8 above, entrants also authorize the
Administrator and its designees to use the entrant’s name, image, voice, likeness, photograph, prize information, biographical data and city and state/province/territory and/or country of residence in programming, advertising, trade and/or promotional material or on a winners’ list (if applicable) without compensation or notice, to the extent permitted by law. Administrator is not obligated to use any of the above mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Administrator’s sole discretion, without obligation or compensation.
Entrants further agree not to knowingly damage or cause interruption of the Giveaway and/or prevent others from participating in the Giveaway. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE ANY ONLINE SERVICE OR WEBSITE OR OTHERWISE UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION VIOLATES CRIMINAL OR CIVIL LAWS. IF SUCH AN ATTEMPT IS MADE OR AN INDIVIDUAL OTHERWISE ATTEMPTS TO DEFRAUD ADMINISTRATOR, ADMINISTRATOR MAY DISQUALIFY ANY PARTICIPANT MAKING SUCH ATTEMPT AND SEEK DAMAGES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW.
Where it becomes necessary to do as a result of war, terrorism, state of emergency, pandemic, disaster or other reasons beyond the reasonable control of the Administrator and/or its third party vendor(s), the Administrator reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Giveaway or suspend or modify all or part of the prizes.
NOTHING IN THESE OFFICIAL RULES LIMITS, EXCLUDES OR MODIFIES OR PURPORTS TO LIMIT, EXCLUDE OR MODIFY ANY STATUTORY CONSUMER GUARANTEES OR ANY IMPLIED CONDITION OR WARRANTY THE EXCLUSION OF WHICH FROM THESE OFFICIAL RULES WOULD CONTRAVENE ANY STATUTE OR CAUSE ANY PART OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES TO BE VOID (“NON- EXCLUDABLE GUARANTEES”). EXCEPT FOR ANY NON-EXCLUDABLE GUARANTEES, AND THE ADMINISTRATOR’S OWN PRODUCT/SERVICE THAT MAY BE COVERED BY A WARRANTY (WITH SUCH WARRANTY BEING EXPRESSLY LIMITED TO ITS TERMS SUBJECT TO ANY NON-EXCLUDABLE GUARANTEE) ADMINISTRATOR MAKES NO WARRANTY, REPRESENTATION, OR GUARANTEE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, IN FACT OR IN LAW, RELATIVE TO THE USE OF ANY PRIZE (OR ANY COMPONENT OF ANY PRIZE), INCLUDING (IN RESPECT OF ALL JURISDICTIONS), WITHOUT LIMITATION, ITS QUALITY, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.
10. Disputes: Except where prohibited and to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, entrant (including the winners) agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Giveaway or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the Courts of England, with entrant expressly waiving any right of forum non conveniens, change of venue or the like; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with participating in this Giveaway, but in no event attorneys’ fees; unless the assistance of an attorney is required by law and (3) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Administrator in connection with the Sweepstakes shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of England, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of England or any other jurisdiction), which would cause
the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than England.
11. Winners’ List: Prize winners’ surnames, counties/areas and international locations will likely be made to be had on request until a prize winner gadgets to this. To request the names, areas/counties and international locations of the winners, e mail [email protected] with “90min BSWL Behind the Baller Prizes” within the matter line no later than [20 th March]. To object in your surname, county/area and nation being made to be had on this means within the tournament you’re a prize winner please let the Administrator know via emailing [email protected] previous to accepting any prize. In such cases those main points would possibly nonetheless be equipped to the United Kingdom’s Advertising Standards Authority or different related regulators on request. This Giveaway is by no means subsidized, counseled or administered via, or related
with Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and/or Facebook.