Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Pinellas school board to vote on new bell schedule Tuesday

By accuratenewsinfo
In Pinellas County, Florida, the School Board is scheduled to vote on Tuesday relating to updates to the bell schedule for the 2023-2024 school yr. The district has created an inventory of estimated get started and finish occasions for various colleges, with proposed get started occasions starting from 7:10 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. and proposed finish occasions starting from 1:25 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. Actual occasions might vary from the estimates via quarter-hour prior to or after each opening and shutting bells.

The proposed adjustments intention to building up transportation potency and assist buses run extra punctually. The district may be taking into account decreasing the collection of positive bus stops to alleviate the bus driving force scarcity. If authorized, a number of colleges will see important shifts in get started occasions, starting from one and a part to two hours.

Three colleges that may see such adjustments are Pinellas High Innovation School (previously referred to as Clearwater Intermediate School), which can shift from 9:15 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. to 7:25 a.m. – 1:55 p.m., Bay Point Middle School, which can shift from 9:40 a.m. – 4:10 p.m. to 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., and East Lake Middle School, which can shift from 9:40 a.m. – 4:10 p.m. to 7:25 a.m. – 1:55 p.m.

The School Board assembly for this vote will start at 5 p.m on Tuesday.


