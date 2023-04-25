Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Columbus Crew Acquire Defender Malte Amundsen From New York City FC For $400,000 In General Allocation Money

COLUMBUS – The Columbus Crew by means of industry, finalized prior to closing night time’s shut of the principle switch window, have obtained Defender Malte Amundsen (MEL-de AM-und-son) from New York City FC for $400,000 ($200,000 in 2023 and 2024) in General Allocation Money (GAM). NYCFC may just obtain as much as an extra $100,000 in GAM if positive efficiency stipulations are met. Amundsen will likely be added to the Crew roster during the 2024 season with a membership choice for 2025.



