Pinellas County high school senior awarded more than $750,000 in scholarships

On Tuesday morning, more than 300 seniors graduated from Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport. Among them used to be Mykenzi Davis-Cowart, a 17-year-old who is easily on her method to making her mark at the global. Davis-Cowart met with ABC Action News all over her ultimate week of school to mirror on her achievements and long run plans.

Davis-Cowart, who has a 4.4 GPA, EMT and EKG certification, and has began a a success non-profit, decorated her cap and robe with trophies in the type of pins and different equipment. However, her largest accomplishment is receiving over $750,000 in faculty scholarships.

“I knew what my end goal was. I knew that I wanted to get a lot of scholarships. I knew I wanted to be able to attend a great school,” defined Davis-Cowart.

This fall, Davis-Cowart will attend North Carolina Central University, primary in biology, and in the long run transform a health care provider. This occupation function used to be impressed via her aunt, who kicked the bucket from most cancers when Davis-Cowart used to be six years outdated.

“’One day, I’m going to be a doctor so I can help you.’ Obviously, I was young, I didn’t really understand, but I kept that in my mind through middle school, elementary, high school, and I used that to push me to do what I needed to do,” defined Davis-Cowart.

Despite being approved to 18 other schools, together with Howard University, Duke, and Harvard University, Davis-Cowart selected North Carolina Central University as they presented her a complete educational scholarship.

“Senioritis is real. It’s definitely real,” joked Davis-Cowart, who additionally shared that every one of her scholarship cash will ultimately pass against paying for her clinical school training.

The seniors at Boca Ciega High School won $4.3 million in faculty scholarships this 12 months, breaking their school report. However, this determine does no longer come with brilliant futures cash or scholars who won full-ride scholarships.