The Brutal Past and Uncertain Future of Native Adoptions

“It is our right as Indian nations to raise our children,” stated Sandy White Hawk, founder of the Minnesota-based First Nations Repatriation Institute, which serves Native other folks suffering from adoption and foster care. Native communities, she stated, have huge prolonged households who paintings in combination to convey up kids. “When a child is ripped from us, there is deep grief for everyone in our communities who has the responsibility to raise it.”

Ms. White Hawk and her personal family skilled this loss within the Nineteen Fifties after she used to be taken from her circle of relatives at the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota and followed by way of white missionaries. In the Nineteen Eighties, she reunited along with her circle of relatives and tribe, and has labored as a kid welfare suggest since. “This law has helped us return home,” stated Ms. White Hawk, who may be the creator of “A Child of the Indian Race,” a memoir. “It has helped us to reclaim our spiritual wealth as Indian people.”

For Mr. Stearns, the street to connect to his Navajo self used to be lengthy and asymmetric. Growing up in an evangelical Republican family, he had restricted publicity to his tradition. A portray of a Navajo boy maintaining a lamb hung in the lounge the place he used to be allowed to observe “The Brady Bunch,” “Sesame Street” and a handful of different G-rated presentations. Music had even tighter laws. Glen Campbell used to be at the licensed record, however John Denver used to be now not. “His long hair made my mom suspicious,” Mr. Stearns stated.

Mr. Stearns stated that his folks, who’re each useless, by no means concealed his adoption, and have been proud that he used to be Navajo. On journeys to New York City, the circle of relatives would talk over with the National Museum for the American Indian in Upper Manhattan to have a look at the Heye Collection, which on the time had the sector’s biggest exhibition of Indigenous artifacts. A duplicate of “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” rested at the espresso desk.

“They were never in it to break up a culture,” he stated. “They were in it to show the love they had to a kid.” But Mr. Stearns may just by no means breach a extra non-public chasm. “Whenever I asked about how I wound up with them, or who my mom was, there was just silence.”