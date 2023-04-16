PHOTOS: Hummingbirds take flight in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As springtime continues in Central Texas, a KXAN viewer captured one among just a handful of hummingbird species to grace us with its presence in the Lone Star State.

While there are greater than 300 species of the hummingbird globally, handiest 18 are historically noticed in the United States, in step with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Of the ones 18 species, 9 are not unusual right here in Texas, with the commonest including the Ruby-throated hummingbird and Black-chinned hummingbird.

What it lacks in dimension, the hummingbird makes up for in sheer energy. Hummingbirds can rev their velocity from a standstill to 60 miles in step with hour in simply 3 toes, in step with the TPWD. While soaring, its power in step with pound in step with hour fits just about that of an en-route helicopter.

Hummingbird migration items a selected problem, with the birds having to fly nonstop for 500 miles around the Gulf of Mexico.

“Many migrating hummers concentrate in the coastal area of Texas for a few weeks before heading for their winter homes in Mexico and Central America,” the TPWD reported in phase. “Coastal residents take full advantage of the layover to enjoy these beautiful birds.”