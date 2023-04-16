Sunday, April 16, 2023
type here...
Florida

Outsmarting shoplifters – CBS News

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Outsmarting shoplifters – CBS News



Watch CBS News


- Advertisement -

It is estimated that tens of billions of dollars’ worth of merchandise is lost to shoplifters each year. And as shoplifters (working individually or as part of organized retail crime gangs) become more brazen, store owners are looking for new ways to stop them. Correspondent Rita Braver visits the Loss Prevention Research Council, which is testing new ways for retailers to protect their goods from being pilfered.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.




Source link

Previous article
PHOTOS: Hummingbirds take flight in Texas
Next article
Man shoots at police helicopter near Pasadena, TX | Houston news

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks