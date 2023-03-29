Phoebe Litchfield, Kim Garth included in Australia’s Ashes squad





Opening batter Phoebe Litchfield has been included in Australia’s squad for the multi-format Women’s Ashes in England later this 12 months along Kim Garth whilst rapid bowler Tayla Vlaeminck is a part of the Australia A gaggle that may excursion similtaneously.

Litchfield, 19, might be in line for a Test debut following the retirement of Rachael Haynes when the Ashes will get underway with a five-day come across at Trent Bridge from June 22. She will probably be an method to open the batting relying on the place Australia wish to use Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy.

Litchfield made her global debut in opposition to India in December all over the T20I collection ahead of impressing in her first look at ODI stage in opposition to Pakistan in January with 154 runs in the three-match collection.

Garth, the previous Ireland allrounder who additionally made her first look for Australia in December, may just additionally push for a Test debut as one of the crucial tempo choices in a bowling assault that doesn’t lack for choices.

Grace Harris is the opposite participant in the squad uncapped at Test stage even if she may be extra in the plans for the ODIs and T20Is which make up the multi-format Ashes.

Australia have held the Ashes since 2015 and received by way of a resounding 12 issues to 4 margin in 2021-22 even if the Test produced a gripping contest the place England just about chased down a final-day goal ahead of putting on 9 wickets down.

“Following the success of the side at the recent T20 World Cup, the focus now turns to the exciting challenge of retaining the Ashes away from home,” nationwide selector Shawn Flegler mentioned. “We’ve been fortunate to have a consistent side across all formats over the past couple of years and as a result we have selected a similar group to the squad which won the T20 World Cup in February.

"Phoebe Litchfield has taken her sport to the following stage in the previous 365 days, we view her as a long-term participant for Australia and it is fulfilling to praise her growth with variety in an Ashes squad."

The inclusion of Vlaeminck in the Australia A squad is significant with her having not played since early 2022 when she suffered another stress fracture of her foot during that season’s Ashes.

“Tayla Vlaeminck is progressing in her rehabilitation and is operating again against complete bowling health,” Flegler said. “She is a very talked-about ability and is indubitably a part of our plans transferring ahead.”

With the Australia A tour overlapping the first part of the Ashes, there is a chance for players to cross over if form or injuries require reinforcements with the main group. The A tour will include three T20s and three one-day games between June 21 and July 2.

“It’s vastly recommended to have an Australia An element to the excursion and provide a chance for our creating avid gamers to check themselves in prerequisites they won’t enjoy in Australia,” Flegler said.

“The nature of concurrent excursions additionally gives flexibility and lets in avid gamers to be to be had for and go over into each squads, whether or not or not it’s from a preparation point of view or to provide a chance at global stage.

From the A squad, left-arm seamer Lauren Cheatle, allrounder Heather Graham and legspinner Amanda-Jade Wellington were capped at global stage along Vlaeminck, whilst seamer Maitlan Brown has come shut. Batter Courtney Webb used to be the WNCL Player of the Season for 2022-23.

Australia Ashes squad: Meg Lanning (capt), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia A squad: Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Heather Graham, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Charli Knott, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson





