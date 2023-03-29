Spurs May Hire 57 y/o Manager Who Plays “Beautiful” Football

Tottenham Hotspur may believe Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as a possible successor for Antonio Conte following his departure over the weekend.





Could Spurs herald a supervisor quickly?

Conte departed the north London membership over the weekend as Spurs glance to show their consideration again to Premier League motion with 10 video games final.

Cristian Stellini has been announced because the meantime supervisor till the top of the marketing campaign, with Ryan Mason stepping up as his assistant trainer.

However, there were hyperlinks to the out-of-work duo Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann, which might supply Spurs with a direct appointment.

But any other identify that has been instructed is Postecoglou’s, as Alasdair Gold spoke in regards to the managerial scenario on his newest YouTube video:

“And that’s similar I think for Ange Postecoglou at Celtic and Vincent Kompany at Burnley – you know, these are all people that I think would be considered, but it’s a big leap.”

Would Postecoglou be a just right appointment for Spurs?

One factor that will be rather obtrusive if Spurs had been to pursue the Australian is that the possibilities of him leaving Celtic at this level of the season are subsequent to not anything.

The Bhoys are heading in the right direction to get their arms at the Scottish crown for a 2nd consecutive season and the treble stays at the desk for Postecoglou.

So the possibilities of the 57-year-old being prepared to stroll clear of an additional two trophies at this level of the season feels extremely not likely.

But the Australian has labored wonders since arriving at Parkhead, and a key to their luck below him has been their shocking recruitment.

With his earlier enjoy managing in Asia, Postecoglou has been in a position to herald some sensational reveals, that have supplied Celtic with the merit over town competitors Rangers.

The 57-year-old has introduced within the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate, who’ve develop into key individuals of the Celtic facet who glance set to get their arms on but any other identify.

Recruitment is one thing which Spurs have struggled with vastly over fresh years – however how Postecoglou’s paintings would translate into the membership’s setup may well be up for debate.

Postecoglou does no longer have any enjoy managing in any of Europe’s best 5 leagues, so there would undoubtedly be a component of possibility if Spurs had been to nominate the Australian.

And with this in thoughts, how neatly he would be capable of maintain the prospective egos at a membership that ceaselessly finishes within the best 4 of the Premier League is also a priority.

But he has been hailed for the thrilling soccer his facet play, with Owen Hargreaves praising Celtic’s “beautiful attacking football“.

Given the likes of Nagelsmann and Pochettino are being connected with the activity, it will be fascinating to look how neatly a reputation like Postecoglou would move down with the fanatics if he was once to be appointed.