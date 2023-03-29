Peter Bol’s lawyer claims doping investigation into Aussie athletics star is a ‘sham’

- Advertisement -

Australian observe star Peter Bol by no means examined sure to medicine with unbiased checks proving a ‘sham’ investigation through doping government, his lawyer says.

Bol’s lawyer Paul Greene is difficult Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) drop the case and admit there is no proof in opposition to the center distance runner.

Bol was once informed on January 10 of a sure end result to banned drug erythropoietin, referred to as EPO, in his A pattern from a take a look at 3 months prior.

He was once provisionally suspended through Athletics Australia – the ban was once lifted when the result of a 2nd pattern, the B pattern, didn’t ascertain the preliminary end result.

Bol’s lawyer Greene despatched the samples for unbiased trying out at two laboratories and effects confirmed no hint of any banned substance, he says.

‘We have two of probably the most world-class analytical chemists on this planet take a look at his effects and say this wasn’t even a shut name, those have been simply damaging checks,’ Greene informed the Nine Network on Wednesday.

Greene referred to as on SIA to confess their mistakes.

‘They simply could not get it proper,’ he mentioned.

‘They had no concept what they have been doing.

‘And the worst a part of it now is, one, it was once introduced to start with which by no means will have to had been, I begged them to not announce it.

‘Two, now they simply … clearly are flawed, they’re refusing to drop this sham investigation.’

Greene mentioned SIA had ‘completely no proof in any respect’ of any wrongdoing.

‘There is not anything to research, they have got no proof,’ he mentioned.

‘There is no urine pattern sure. There is no proof he took the rest in his urine. It’s 100 consistent with cent damaging. There was once not anything on his telephone. There is not anything on his pc.

‘There’s completely 0 proof. They simply wish to say ‘we haven’t any proof, we we haven’t any proof, we messed this up, this was once a mistake.’

SIA had no remark at this level, a spokesman mentioned.

Bol, a twin Olympian and a Commonwealth Games silver medallist specialising within the 800m, had at all times protested his innocence.