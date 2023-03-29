North Texas reaches NIT finals after beating Wisconsin

North Texas closed on a 10-0 run to overcome Wisconsin 56-54 on Tuesday night time within the semifinals of the NIT.

LAS VEGAS — Tylor Perry scored 14 of his 16 issues within the first part, Rubin Jones scored all 12 of his after halftime and North Texas closed on a 10-0 run to overcome Wisconsin 56-54 on Tuesday night time within the semifinals of the NIT.

- Advertisement - North Texas (30-7) advances to this system’s first NIT championship sport on Thursday. Conference USA is now 16-1 this postseason.

North Texas, which trailed 41-29 at halftime, took its first lead of the sport at 56-54 with 2:08 ultimate on Moulaye Sissoko’s shot within the lane to cap a 10-0 run.

Wisconsin ahead Tyler Wahl ignored two unfastened throws with 49.1 seconds left and North Texas labored the clock down ahead of Perry had it poked away. Wahl had a shot blocked on the rim, however Wisconsin secured the free ball and referred to as a timeout with 5.8 left. Wisconsin were given it inside of to Wahl however Sissoko knocked it away and dove at the ball to finish it.

- Advertisement - The Mean Green, the country’s chief in scoring protection at 55.7 issues in keeping with sport, held Wisconsin with out a level for the overall 9:07 of the sport. The Badgers made simply one in every of their remaining 16 photographs — with 10 instantly misses.

Kai Huntsberry scored 4 of his 12 issues within the game-closing run for North Texas, which prolonged its program report for wins this season.

Chucky Hepburn scored all 15 of his issues within the first part for Wisconsin (20-15), which used to be making its first look within the NIT semifinals.

- Advertisement - Wisconsin dropped to 13-8 this season in video games determined through 5 issues or fewer.

NEW VENUE