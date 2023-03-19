Pence indicates he won’t challenge all aspects of special counsel’s subpoena, as more details emerge

Former Vice President Mike Pence indicated that he isn’t difficult all aspects of the subpoena issued remaining month by means of special suggest Jack Smith in his probe of the failed strive by means of then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.

Pence, who has argued that he is roofed by means of the “speech of debate clause” that shields congressional officers from testimony associated with their paintings, used to be pressed by means of ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl on whether or not he used to be objecting to each and every matter house lined by means of the subpoena.

“We’re not asserting executive privilege, which may encompass other discussions,” Pence instructed Karl on “This Week.”

Pence has invoked the speech and debate clause as a result of in his function in Congress’ certification of the vote on Jan. 6, 2021, he used to be appearing as president of the Senate and used to be a legislative department member.

“I just believe that the work that I did preparing for and conducting on my role as President of the Senate is covered by the speech and debate clause. I believe we have the law on our side,” he instructed Karl.

But consistent with Pence’s subpoena — which has been described to ABC News by means of assets acquainted with the file — there are a selection of pieces that don’t relate to Pence’s responsibility certifying the election, together with paperwork and communications on the subject of efforts to contest the 2020 election and on the subject of Trump’s Jan. 6 rally that resulted in the Capitol assault.

The subpoena additionally asks for any paperwork and communications Pence has associated with efforts to put in Jeffrey Clark as appearing legal professional common, which critics say would have empowered Clark to pursue baseless allegations of voter fraud. Clark emerged as a key participant in Trump’s efforts to leverage the powers of DOJ to search out well-liked corruption within the 2020 electoral procedure after it become transparent that Joe Biden had gained the election.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, Nov. 16, 2022 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images, FILE

Sources inform ABC News that the special suggest additionally needs information from Pence associated with Trump legal professional John Eastman and any communications Pence can have had with him or involving him. Eastman drafted a plan for Trump to grasp to energy by means of falsely claiming that Pence may just reject reputable electors all the way through the certification on Jan. 6.

Investigators additionally wish to know whether or not Pence had any communications with state or native officers associated with any claims of fraud within the 2020 election.

Pence has vowed to combat the subpoena to the Supreme Court, if vital, telling Karl, “We’re going to respect the decisions of the court, and that may take us all the way to the highest court in the land.”

Trump, for his section, is difficult Pence’s subpoena as neatly, however at the foundation of govt privilege. The court docket battles, which might be happening out of public view, are shrouded in secrecy because of the confidential nature of the grand jury.

Pence’s subpoena used to be issued after months of negotiations between federal prosecutors and Pence’s prison staff.