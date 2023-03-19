Martin Odegaard details how Gabriel Jesus’ return will help Arsenal

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has defined why the return of big name striker Gabriel Jesus will help the Gunners of their combat for the Premier League name.
After signing from Manchester City over the summer time, Jesus introduced a brand new measurement to Arsenal’s assault. While he has been a little bit wasteful in entrance of objective, his urgent and on-pitch relationships along with his attacking co-stars reworked Mikel Arteta’s aspect.
Jesus’ shape within the first part of the season was once remarkable, however he ignored a number of months of motion after choosing up a knee harm on the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.
He in any case made his return to the pitch within the final week, approaching instead in a 3-0 win at Fulham and taking part in the primary part of Thursday’s Europa League removal to Sporting CP.
Speaking after that final 16 tie with Sporting, Odegaard spread out on what Jesus’ return approach for Arsenal of their quest for Premier League glory.
“It is a great addition to the squad again. He gives so much every day in training, he comes in and trains like it’s a game,” he stated.
“He gives everything in all situations so it is great to have him back. Of course, he helps with leadership, he has been at Manchester City and won a few things there, so he can help with his experience and his energy as well.
“The avid gamers from City [Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko] simply convey other pondering, they’ve the revel in and folks concentrate to them after they communicate. They are calm underneath drive and upload numerous issues. The complete workforce helps each and every different so that’s the primary factor.”
Arsenal can move eight points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table with a win against Crystal Palace on Sunday, though they will have played a game more than Pep Guardiola’s side.