Pay packages for female CEOs fell last year after big gains in 2021, ranks remain thin





Last year proved to be a combined bag for female CEOs of S&P 500 corporations in phrases of repayment. While the price of pay packages had jumped by way of 26% in 2021 because of a convalescing financial system, the median pay for female CEOs dropped 6% in 2022. In the AP and Equilar survey, most effective 20 ladies CEOs have been incorporated, making it a difficult activity to attract correct conclusions. Female CEOs skilled a 13% lower in functionality bonuses, and inventory awards fell by way of 4% last year, amounting to an average general repayment of $14.7 million.

The repayment find out about’s survey by way of AP and Equilar encompassed 343 CEOs from S&P 500 corporations, and the corporations that filed proxy statements between January 1 and April 30 have been eligible. The highest-paid female CEO used to be Lisa Su, Advanced Micro Devices CEO, for the fourth year in a row. Su used to be additionally the highest-paid CEO in 2019, male or female. However, she slipped to turn out to be most effective the twenty sixth highest-paid CEO general, down from twenty second in the former year.

Despite the a large number of demanding situations confronted by way of female CEOs, Lorraine Hariton, the President and CEO of Catalyst, a volunteer group running for ladies in the administrative center, states that there aren’t sufficient ladies CEOs to permit for a considerable pattern measurement. The loss of ladies in those CEO positions makes it extremely difficult to scrutinize and fortify female CEOs’ running stipulations and repayment.

The AP and Equilar repayment find out about did not characteristic some notable female CEOs as a result of that they had turn out to be CEO lower than two years in the past, which is the minimal length required by way of the survey, or their corporate filed proxy statements at a separate time. These CEOs come with Roz Brewer at Walgreens Boots Alliance, Jane Fraser at Citigroup, and Linda Rendle at Clorox.

Most of a CEO’s pay package deal consists of inventory and inventory choices awards. At AMD, inventory awards and choices made up greater than 90% of Su’s pay. Her general pay package deal of $30.2 million used to be up 2% from her package deal the former year. Meanwhile, Nasdaq’s CEO Adena Friedman won probably the most vital pay lift, with a 40% soar because of the performance-based inventory choice award related to renewing her employment contract for an additional 5 years.

In conclusion, the demanding situations going through female CEOs in receiving equitable repayment are vital and sophisticated. Nevertheless, the will for variety and higher inclusion of ladies CEOs is an very important issue in making a extra simply and equitable running setting for all. Despite the demanding situations posed by way of the inventory marketplace downturn, firms should supply honest remedy and repayment to these in energy, be it ladies or males, in this more and more aggressive international.