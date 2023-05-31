Wednesday, May 31, 2023
type here...
Texas

CEOs got smaller raises. It would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
CEOs got smaller raises. It would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay



CEO repayment enlargement has slowed to a mere 0.9% in 2022 for leader executives of S&P 500 corporations, in accordance to knowledge analysed through Equilar for The Associated Press. The median repayment bundle for CEOs used to be $14.8m remaining yr, marking the smallest build up since 2015. The disparity in pay between CEOs and rank-and-file staff has fueled labour unrest, in particular for the reason that worker pay failed to stay tempo with inflation, which stood at 6.4% on the finish of remaining yr. Nonetheless, some forums are reigning within the dimension of government repayment out of shock for lawsuits from institutional traders.

Previous article
Pay packages for female CEOs fell last year after big gains in 2021, ranks remain thin
Next article
Who are the bride and groom in Jordan’s royal wedding?

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks