Paul George says he wants Clippers to re-sign Russell Westbrook in free agency: ‘He’s just so valuable’

Paul George, one of the most main voices in the Los Angeles Clippers, driven for the group to signal veteran level guard Russell Westbrook from the buyout marketplace this season. Now, he is urging the group to give Westbrook a brand new contract this summer season. During his restricted time with the group, Westbrook has delivered and proved to be a treasured asset at the group.

In his podcast “Podcast P,” George shared his ideas on Westbrook’s efficiency, announcing, “He came and was an unbelievable locker room guy, great energy, great leader, and I think what Lawrence Frank loved most about bringing him in was he was very adaptable. His role changed when we first got him, with myself and Kawhi out there, to when I went down and it was just him and Kawhi, to when Kawhi went down and it was just him.”

- Advertisement -

George emphasised that Westbrook is a confirmed chief and has so much left in the tank. Westbrook is a flexible playmaker, chief, scorer, ground normal and rebounder. He can duvet many bases and is efficacious in the group’s good fortune. Despite some flaws, Westbrook proved that he can nonetheless be productive on the Playoffs, making re-signing him with the Clippers a viable choice.

Westbrook’s previous disastrous tenure with the Lakers at all times raises some questions on his long run, however his time with the Clippers proved that the Lakers fiasco used to be in large part due to a horrible have compatibility. Westbrook can nonetheless be a productive participant, and with a lesser deal, he is now not a max participant combating the Clippers from including extra gamers. Re-signing Westbrook with the Clippers is a wise resolution.