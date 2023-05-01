Ronald Acuña Jr. injury: Braves star leaves game after getting hit with pitch in shoulder vs. Mets

Atlanta Braves proper fielder, Ronald Acuña Jr., used to be pressured to go away the second one game of the doubleheader in opposition to New York Mets after he used to be hit via a pitch in his left shoulder on Monday. After being struck, Acuña used to be down for a second and went to the dugout in obtrusive ache. Later, the Braves introduced that Acuña had a shoulder contusion.

Acuña, who’s 25 years previous, has arguably been the most efficient participant in baseball this season. He has a batting reasonable of .363/.450/.584 with 10 doubles, 5 house runs and 15 RBI up to now and leads the majors with each 26 runs and 13 steals. He clobbered a house run into the 3rd deck at Citi Field in the primary game of the doubleheader, a 9-8 Braves win.

The Braves entered the second one game of the doubleheader with a three 1/2-game lead in the NL East and feature been one of the most highest groups in baseball up to now. Losing Acuña for any period of time would, clearly, be an enormous blow. Kevin Pillar took over for Acuña in proper box with Sam Hilliard in heart and Eddie Rosario in left. Michael Harris will even determine into the combo and whilst Marcell Ozuna may just play outfield, it kind of feels most likely that the Braves would lean on Pillar, Hilliard, Rosario and Harris for his or her 3 outfield spots if Acuña is pressured out of motion, a minimum of in the quick time period.